11 Best New HomeGoods Throw Pillow and Blanket Finds Under $40

Shop 11 new HomeGoods throw pillows and blanket finds under $40, from plush florals to cozy plaids.

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August is almost here, which means fall is just around the corner. There is no place that more clearly evidences the impending season than HomeGoods. I made a trip to my local store this week and can confirm that autumn is in the air. There are tons of fall candles, earthy decorative items, back-to-school essentials, and oh-so-cozy throw blankets and pillows. Many of the hottest styles are under $40. What should you shop for to get the best items? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods throw pillows and blanket finds under $40.

1 Neutral Leopard Pillows

I also found these leopard pillows in the throw pillow aisle and fell in love with them. They look straight out of Anthropologie, and are so bohemian-looking yet neutral enough to mix with bright colors. The pillow felt like it was filled with down, and the cover was removable. The price is just $24.99.

2 A Striped Decorative Pillow

There were tons of gorgeous Laura Ashley pillows. This was one of my favorites, striped in an earthy rose tone that pairs perfectly with the floral-patterned bedding behind it. It was also $24.99.

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3 A Plush Floral Blanket

The throw blanket selection at HomeGoods is unbeatable right now. I can’t believe how many different colors, styles, patterns, and textures are in it at various price points. This floral Laura Ashley blanket was ultra soft and plush and priced at just $19.99.

4 And, This Cozy Linen-Blend Blanket

This neutral striped blanket is made from a linen blend, giving it a natural look and feel. It looks straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog with earthy brown and cream colors. Get it for $24.99.

5 This Neiman Marcus Antelope Pillow

This Neiman Marcus antelope-print pillow looks ultra-upscale and feels it, with down filling and a removable cover. I only found one, but it came home with me for just $39.99, and I can assure you that it is super high quality.

6 Floral Bed Pillows

The LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn collaborative lines are wildly popular but aren’t that cheap. If you want the look for less, HomeGoods has some great alternatives. This Laura Ashley throw pillow was just $19.99.

7 A Green Embroidered Throw Pillow

This green embroidered throw pillow also had an upscale, expensive look and feel, was filled with down, and covered in a textured green pattern. The price is just $24.99.

8 Polka Dot Bolster Pillows

Bolster pillows can really elevate the look of your bed, adding an extra dimension and shape. This polka dot pillow was super bougie looking and works well with the whole coquette look.

9 A Set of Neutral Plaid Pillows

This set of Canaan Company decorative throw pillows is giving serious Pottery Barn fall vibes with a plaid pattern and linen-like feel. This is one of my favorite HomeGoods textile brands, as they are top quality but don’t cost a lot. The set is $39.99.

10 Another Pottery Barn Looking Print

This cream and blue floral and bird pattern is also a winner for $24.99. The quilted fabric gives it some texture, and the print looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn.

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11 And, These Cozy Tommy Hilfiger and Pendleton Blankets

Whatever your aesthetic is, there is a throw blanket for you at HomeGoods. If you are into a western look, grab this Pendleton blanket for $39.99, which is a made-in-America treasure. Or, if you like classic, timeless style, grab the Tommy Hilfiger reversible blanket.