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11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Under $20

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 13, 2026
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Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds under $20, from rechargeable butterfly lamps to coastal clocks.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 13, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love a good Sunday morning shopping trip to HomeGoods. This week, I dropped my daughter off at a friend’s house so I could spend a few hours examining every aisle of the store in great detail. Here is what I can report back to you: Fall is starting to happen, a little more slowly than in other stores. There are a few endcaps filled up with Halloween decorations, a lot of dorm and back-to-school items, and some fall-feeling merchandise, but summer is still taking up a lot of space. Here’s the good news: A lot of summer merchandise is on major sale. I found so many deals all over the store. What should you shop for on a budget this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds under $20.

1
Adorable Bathroom Art

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Leah Groth

A lot of people forget to hang artwork in the bathroom. If you want to add a little decorative flair, there are some amazing items at HomeGoods that are so cheap. I love this cat reading a newspaper while sitting on the toilet. The frame is upscale-looking, and the entire piece is $12.99.

2
A Rechargeable Butterfly Lamp

Homegoods-new-under-$20-butterfly-lamp
Leah Groth

There are a few options for decorative LED lamps. These light fixtures are small, provide a little brightness, and can be easily moved around, with no cords. This one, covered in butterflies, was just $19.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3
Lots of New Candles

Homegoods-new-under-$20-candles
Leah Groth

There are tons of amazing candles at HomeGoods. I find that the single-wick versions are usually around $7.99, with prices increasing with size. I get the majority of my candles at the store and am well-versed on all the designer dupes.

4
A Coastal Clock

Homegoods-new-under-$20-clearance-clock
Leah Groth

I found so many amazing coastal decorative items on clearance during my shopping trip. I picked up this gorgeous clock for my daughter, on sale for $15. It has a textured linen backing and is adorned with beautiful seashells.

5
And, This Hanging Shell Decoration

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Leah Groth

I also scored this hanging shell decoration, which I will probably put on her door handle. It comes on a really durable jute-wrapped cord and features so many strung seashells. It was on clearance for $15.

6
Turtle Art

Leah Groth

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on art at HomeGoods to get an elevated look. I loved this turtle-and-baby piece because the wood frame is very high-quality, and the print is on a linen-textured canvas. It definitely looks more expensive than $14.99.

7
And, This Wood and Brass Clock

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Leah Groth

This small but statement-making clock is crafted from rich-looking wood with brass accents. It looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or West Elm and is perfect for a tabletop or shelf. The price? Just $16.99.

8
Picture Frames

Homegoods-new-under-$20-frames
Leah Groth

If you want to add a little personalized style to any table, shelf, or console, pick up a picture frame you like and immortalize some of your best memories in it.

9
Halloween Decorations

Homegoods-new-under-$20-halloween-cat
Leah Groth

Yep, Halloween is starting to arrive in stores. This decorative ceramic scaredy cat ghost is a fun addition to your seasonal collection. It was priced at $14.99.

10
Shabby Chic Pumpkkin Frame

Homegoods-new-under-$20-halloween-decor
Leah Groth

I spent a decent amount of time scouring the merchandise carts that were being unloaded by store employees. This Shabby Chic pumpkin picture frame was too cute not to share, and such a steal at just $5.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11
And, Lots of Great Shelf Decorations

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Leah Groth

When I need shelf filler that looks elevated, HomeGoods always has my back. There are tons of white, neutral items to add some texture and style to your scheme. I loved this nautical knot piece, which gives Serena & Lily vibes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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