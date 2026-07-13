Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds under $20, from rechargeable butterfly lamps to coastal clocks.

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I love a good Sunday morning shopping trip to HomeGoods. This week, I dropped my daughter off at a friend’s house so I could spend a few hours examining every aisle of the store in great detail. Here is what I can report back to you: Fall is starting to happen, a little more slowly than in other stores. There are a few endcaps filled up with Halloween decorations, a lot of dorm and back-to-school items, and some fall-feeling merchandise, but summer is still taking up a lot of space. Here’s the good news: A lot of summer merchandise is on major sale. I found so many deals all over the store. What should you shop for on a budget this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds under $20.

1 Adorable Bathroom Art

A lot of people forget to hang artwork in the bathroom. If you want to add a little decorative flair, there are some amazing items at HomeGoods that are so cheap. I love this cat reading a newspaper while sitting on the toilet. The frame is upscale-looking, and the entire piece is $12.99.

2 A Rechargeable Butterfly Lamp

There are a few options for decorative LED lamps. These light fixtures are small, provide a little brightness, and can be easily moved around, with no cords. This one, covered in butterflies, was just $19.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Lots of New Candles

There are tons of amazing candles at HomeGoods. I find that the single-wick versions are usually around $7.99, with prices increasing with size. I get the majority of my candles at the store and am well-versed on all the designer dupes.

4 A Coastal Clock

I found so many amazing coastal decorative items on clearance during my shopping trip. I picked up this gorgeous clock for my daughter, on sale for $15. It has a textured linen backing and is adorned with beautiful seashells.

5 And, This Hanging Shell Decoration

I also scored this hanging shell decoration, which I will probably put on her door handle. It comes on a really durable jute-wrapped cord and features so many strung seashells. It was on clearance for $15.

6 Turtle Art

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on art at HomeGoods to get an elevated look. I loved this turtle-and-baby piece because the wood frame is very high-quality, and the print is on a linen-textured canvas. It definitely looks more expensive than $14.99.

7 And, This Wood and Brass Clock

This small but statement-making clock is crafted from rich-looking wood with brass accents. It looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or West Elm and is perfect for a tabletop or shelf. The price? Just $16.99.

8 Picture Frames

If you want to add a little personalized style to any table, shelf, or console, pick up a picture frame you like and immortalize some of your best memories in it.

9 Halloween Decorations

Yep, Halloween is starting to arrive in stores. This decorative ceramic scaredy cat ghost is a fun addition to your seasonal collection. It was priced at $14.99.

10 Shabby Chic Pumpkkin Frame

I spent a decent amount of time scouring the merchandise carts that were being unloaded by store employees. This Shabby Chic pumpkin picture frame was too cute not to share, and such a steal at just $5.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Lots of Great Shelf Decorations

When I need shelf filler that looks elevated, HomeGoods always has my back. There are tons of white, neutral items to add some texture and style to your scheme. I loved this nautical knot piece, which gives Serena & Lily vibes.