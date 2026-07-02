Shop 11 new HomeGoods organization finds hitting shelves, from jewelry trees to storage bins.

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HomeGoods is always my first stop when I embark on a new organizational project. The massive home store, which sells everything you need for all the rooms in your house, including the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living spaces, and closets, has so many storage solutions and organizing essentials that you didn’t know you needed, usually priced well under what you would pay at other stores. What should you shop for this month to get your life organized? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods organization finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Decorative Boxes

HomeGoods always has a great selection of decorative storage boxes that let you stash random items and documents in plain sight. There is generally an entire aisle devoted to these types of items, which come in every shape, size, and print. Right now, I am loving the coastal coquette look.

2 A Jewelry Tree

This gold jewelry tree is both a decoration and an organizing essential. It keeps all your necklaces, rings, and earrings off the table and neatly hung, while also doubling as decor with its regal gold finish. Get it for $12.99.

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3 Lots of Velvet Hangers

HomeGoods always has lots of velvet hangers in every shape and color imaginable. I found a few sets in the clearance section, including this creamy velvet set of 35 for just $12.

4 A Basket Tower

I love baskets and any sort of little shelving unit to maximize space. This little set of stacked baskets is great for your office or bathroom. It is just $12.99.

5 An Acrylic Organizer

This acrylic organizer has four velvet-lined drawers and is perfect for a variety of items, but I would use it for jewelry. I like that it is transparent, so you can see what is in each drawer without having to open it.

6 A 3-Tier Beauty Tray

This metal organizer is perfect for your vanity or bathroom. It is designed to hold three tiers of beauty products, cosmetics, skincare, or makeup. The price is just $19.99.

7 The Crystal Cube

Another great bathroom organizing essential is the Crystal Cube. This cube-shaped acrylic organizer features five compartments for makeup brushes, eyeliners, mascara tubes, nail tools, and more. They are just $12.99 each.

8 Plastic Storage Bins and Totes

These storage bins and totes are another item with hundreds of possible uses. But I am getting them for my daughter. They are a great item to store all of her squishies and NeeDohs. I love that they have handles, so she can tote them around to friends’ houses.

9 Toilet Paper Holders

Not sure where to store extra toilet paper in your bathroom? Do it decoratively, with a toilet paper tower. The bathroom aisle had a ton of options in various materials and aesthetics.

10 A Set of Bins with Handles

This set of plastic bins with handles is a great bathroom item, especially for anyone going off to college. They are a great way to tote around toiletries from a dorm room to a shared bathroom. They can also be used for under-sink items.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Rotating Beauty Organizer

Another great way to keep your makeup, cosmetics, and toiletries organized? In this gorgeous rotating beauty organizer. My daughter was obsessed with it, especially due to the scalloped edges.