Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby finds flying off shelves in July, from fall decor to Christmas ornaments.

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It’s only July, but the holidays are already hitting your local Hobby Lobby. I was initially shocked last month when influencers were sharing that “Code Orange,” aka fall decor, was already hitting the store. But now Christmas in July is happening, and I’m not ready for it. And, judging from last year, the hottest and most viral items will sell out long before the first day of school. What items are hitting the aisles this week and what should you buy? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds flying off shelves in late July.

1 Gilmore Girl’s Decor and Goodies

If you are a fan of Gilmore Girls, you totally understand that fall is the right season to celebrate the hit show. “Gilmore Girls Run to @hobbylobby,” Beautiful Inspire captioned a post. “When I saw these items…I knew I had to grab them before they sell out! I can’t believe they’re selling @gilmoregirls items!!! These are perfect for Fall! Can’t wait to show you what I’m doing with them! I seriously can’t wait for Fall! It’s my favorite season!! What’s your favorite season???”

2 Pumpkins in Every Size and Material

It’s pumpkin season at Hobby Lobby, and the gourd is available in all sizes and textures. “Fall finds @hobbylobby 🍂🍁 I know it’s only July but August is coming and all the Fall things are coming out!!! I’m so excited! Comment “fall” for links! Which find is your favorite? 🤩 I’m living these cute pumpkins with bows! They’re adorable! They even come in pink and white! You know I can’t say no to a pumpkin! 🎃 These definitely came home with me!!! Check out all @hobbylobby fall finds! They’re on shelves now!!!” Beautiful Inspire shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3 Christmas Ornaments

You might not be setting up your Christmas tree until after Halloween, but it’s never too soon to shop for ornaments. “The shelves of Hobby Lobby are starting to fill with Christmas decorations. And of course had to check out the fall decorations. Some may have ended up in my cart to come home with me,” Magically Christmas captioned a post.

4 So Many Fall Kitchen Items

There are so many amazing fall-themed kitchen items, like icon glasses and pumpkin mugs. “It’s still summer but not at HOBBY LOBBY! Hobby lobby exploded with fall decor and items. All for 40% off!! I couldn’t resist and may have bought some already,” an influencer share.

5 The New Vintage Collection

Millie Mae Design shared about the “NEW VINTAGE COLLECTION,” which is so moody. “I ran into Hobby Lobby to browse and gasped when I saw their new vintage-inspired collection 🤩 From the ornate gold frames and brass accents to the stunning framed art with realistic, aged canvas textures—they completely nailed the traditional, romantic look. It feels so high-end and curated, without the antique store price tag!” they wrote.

6 Coquette Art

There are tons of new arrivals in the art section. The whole coquette look is still going strong and there are tons of great options for little girl’s rooms. “The most darling aisle at @hobbylobby!” Paisley and Belle Finds shared. “Oh my heart, look at those angel wings,” a follower agreed.

7 Fall Neutrals

Parker Style shared a bunch of neutral fall decor items. “A few Hobby Lobby finds + a little styling at home is one of my favorite ways to refresh a space. 🤎🍂 It’s amazing how a few simple pieces can completely change the feel of a shelf. Which one would you take home?” they captioned the post.

8 Subhead Goes Right Here

Haley Collado scored so many great kitchen items, like a wood serving board shaped like a pumpkin. “So many great fall finds at Hobby Lobby and the best thing it’s 40 percent off. Had to make it a quick trip, it was nap time for my little helper,” they captioned the post.

9 Fall Stems

Hobby Lobby is famous for its faux flowers and stems, and this season the store refuses to disappoint. I have seen so many influencers sharing about the gorgeous earthy, neutral florals. “Hobby Lobby fall florals never disappoint,” one of them captioned this post.

10 Christmas Diamond Painting Kits

Hobby Lobby is also famous for crafts, and the holiday offerings are hitting now. “Christmas Diamond Painting Kits are starting to show up at Hobby Lobby. Here is part 3. Showing the mounted canvases that are the larger sized kits,” Diamonds Are for Painting shared.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

11 The Holiday Candy Collection

My daughter and I always love the Hobby Lobby holiday candy-inspired decorations, which are now in stores. “Christmas Candy decorations have arrived at Hobby Lobby! Christmas in July!” an influencer shared.