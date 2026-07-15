Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from 90% off patriotic decor to fall art.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that July 4th is over and summer is in full effect, things are changing at Hobby Lobby. The art, crafts, and home decor store is filling up with so many late-summer, early-fall, and even winter items. While Hobby Lobby doesn’t do Halloween due to religious beliefs, there are tons of autumn-inspired items to make your home feel cozy, along with patriotic clearance items and evergreen items. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves in Mid-July.

1 Patriotic Decor Is 90 Percent Off

July 4th is behind us, and now you can celebrate American for next to nothing. “Hobby Lobby 4th of July has now hit 90% off! This will go fast. Lots of paper plates and items you can grab for next year or use this summer too. Check your stores!” Rebel Dealz shared.

2 Tons Of New Craft Supplies

Andi in Color shared a Hobby Lobby haul, which included tons of crafts. “My favorite hobby might just be shopping for supplies for new hobbies… and old hobbies too! 🎨🛍️ There’s nothing I love more than wandering the aisles and dreaming up new projects. So many cute things are coming soon and I can’t wait to share them with you!” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Anthropologie Dupes

There are tons of great Anthro dupes for less. “Friendly reminder that Hobby Lobby sells the same handles and knobs as Anthropologie!” Flip Daddie shared. “They have sooo many fun ones to choose from. A great way to bring more personality to your space on a budget!”

4 Gorgeous Faux Florals

Staged by Ana Egger shared some great new faux flowers. “This Hobby Lobby floral combo is perfect for anywhere in your home you want to create some drama!!” she captioned a post sharing the SKUs.

-Off white cosmo spray SKU: 2016343

-Trailing leaves bush SKU: 2253664

5 Lots of New Crafts

Valeria Rangel shared about all the new arts and crafts she scored at her store. “I love hobby lobby trips and starting new crafts and hobbies,” she captioned the post.

6 Lots of Grat Art

Shoppers are also scoring some amazing artwork. “Is this just me🫣😅how’s it looking? I also grabbed some pretty flowers and for the shelf 💕 now can’t wait to see it all in my home,” Flavored with Love by Priyanka shared in a post.

7 More Amazing Fall Finds

Kasey Nicole Marie has shared multiple videos detailing all her fall finds. “This is the final part of my fall Hobby Lobby series 🤎🍂 I had to split it into four parts because there were too many beautiful things for just one video! I just broke out my fall candles and I’ve started gathering my fall decor, so stay tuned,” she wrote.

8 Moody Art

“I ran into @hobbylobby the other day and found tons of new items that were 😍🤌🏼 If you haven’t been recently, the new art and decor is top notch and affordable like always! Nothing was over $34 and most was under $15…which is a steal,” Our House on Homestead shared.

9 A Fall Highland Cow

That Girl’s Healing shared her fall finds, which included an autumn-inspired highland cow. “Sometimes you don’t need to buy everything… you just need a little inspiration. Here’s what caught my eye during my Hobby Lobby trip yesterday. Which item would you have taken home?” she wrote.

10 All the Gorgeous Garlands

Kasey Nicole Marie also shared a video about some gorgeous garlands. “I can’t get over the bows, naturally 🎀😍 Make sure you check out my first video if you missed it,” she wrote. “Excellent quality products,” a follower wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And Yes, Christmas Is Here

And, Christmas has already arrived. “f Hobby Lobby says it’s Christmas… who are we to argue? 🤷🏼‍♀️🎅🏻 Our Christmas in July sale is LIVE! ✨ Up to 40% off holiday favorites before the holiday rush!” United Monograms shared.