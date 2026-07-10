Shop 11 HomeGoods kitchen finds under $15, from tomato shot glasses to Jonathan Adler placemats.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are looking for items to rejuvenate your kitchen, head on over to HomeGoods. The home superstore has so many fantastic finds for prepping, cooking, and eating food. Many of them are super affordable, and well under retail price. During a recent trip to my local store, I found many useful and creative items under $15. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds under $15.

1 Urns for Utensils

Utensil urns are one of those game-changing items for anyone who cooks. I never had one, then after renovating my kitchen, I picked up a Le Creuset one at HomeGoods. I love having them conveniently next to my stove and being able to grab them when needed. There are tons of under $15 options at my store.

2 Tomato Shot Glasses

Nobody actually needs shot glasses shaped like veggies, but if they are available, don’t buy them. This super adorable set was freakishly affordable, just $5.99 for the set. They will definitely be a conversation starter.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloths

I love the whole tablecloth section at HomeGoods. There are so many gorgeous options in various shapes and sizes, all of them super affordable. I found this coastal, cool Serena & Lily looking one for indoor/outdoor use. It is just $14.99.

4 Bougie Coaster Sets

I love coaster sets because they are functional and also double as decor. This set, in particular, is so pretty. It comes with six marble coasters in a gold holder, which will look great displayed in any room. Get it for $12.99.

5 A Cheese Dome

This marble-and-glass cheese dome was also an unexpected find. It elevates the cheese-serving experience and doubles as decor even when you aren’t using it.

6 Glass Sipper Cups

If you need new glass sipper cups, check out the selection at HomeGoods. They have every pattern imaginable, ranging from coquette-looking bows to fruity patterns. This one, complete with a lid and straw, was just $6.99.

7 Pots and Pans

No matter your budget, there is cookware for you at HomeGoods. You can pay hundreds for an All-Clad set or pick up à la carte non-stick options for under $10. I love that they have every size and type imaginable.

8 Jonathan Adler Placemat Sets

I have been a Jonathan Adler fan for decades and was so excited to see this set of faux leather placemats at my store for just $14.99. I love the bold colors and patterns and the fact that they can be easily wiped clean.

9 Bougie Morris & Co. Placemats

I also adored this set of Morris & Co. fabric placemats. The brand has been a favorite of interior designers for decades and recently launched its affordable discount-store line. They look a lot more expensive than $14.99 for a set.

10 Oil and Vinegar Sets

This set of oil and vinegar cruets is another bougie looking addition to your kitchen. There were a few different glass designs, all with gold accents and a handle for easy carrying. The best part is the price: $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Melamine Plates

Another item that you can always find for a steal at HomeGoods? Melamine items for outdoor use. This set of plates is clean and organic-looking. For four dinner plates, pay just $12.99.