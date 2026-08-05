11 Best New Walmart Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Walmart’s fall decor finds bring designer-inspired style for less.

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Walmart is already getting us in the mood for pumpkin spice latte season. The retailer’s fall lineup includes cozy linens, seasonal candles, pumpkin decor, and bakeware that looks straight out of a designer catalog. This year’s arrivals are heavily inspired by Le Creuset, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Anthropologie, but without the designer price tags. Take a look for yourself below.

1 Stained Glass Pumpkin Lamp

Tiffany lamps often retail in the hundreds and remain a sought-after find among estate sale and thrift store shoppers. But Walmart customers can get a similar stained glass look with this Stained Glass Pumpkin Lamp for just $17—you’ll have guests fooled it’s from Anthropologie.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Fall Finds Under $5.

2 Velvet Pumpkin

Velvet is inherently associated with luxury thanks to its plush texture and rich color palette. That’s why this Velvet Pumpkin looks far more expensive than its $7 price tag. At that price, you might as well collect the entire lineup in gold, orange, green, and pink.

3 Beige Gingham Pillow Set

Not everyone wants their home painted in oranges, yellows, and greens. If you prefer a more understated look, this Beige Gingham Pillow Set (two cushions for $15) is an easy way to transition your space for the season. I think gingham looks more elevated (read: expensive) than pinstripe, chevron, or polka-dot prints, and the neutral pattern still fits right in with the fall aesthetic.

4 Fall Glass Candle

This Fall Glass Candle ($14) fills your space with cozy seasonal scents, including apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, orange, and maple butter. When the wax runs out, the 30-ounce pumpkin-shaped jar can be repurposed as a decorative accent.

5 Pumpkin Butter Dish

Made from high-quality ceramic, the Pumpkin Butter Dish is safe for the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher. And here’s the best part: it looks nearly identical to Le Creuset’s pumpkin-shaped butter tray, but costs nearly $50 less.

6 Mini Pumpkin Dutch Oven

Speaking of Le Creuset dupes, this Mini Pumpkin Dutch Oven is bigger and $34 cheaper than the brand’s version, while also coming in below similar styles from Staub and West Elm. At a glance, it has all the charm of a designer piece without the designer price tag.

7 Tufted Embroidered Comforter Set

It’s almost time to swap out our cooling sheets for fluffy blankets and heavier bed linens. If you’re ready to give your bedroom a seasonal refresh, Bedsure’s Tufted Embroidered Comforter Set (on sale for $39) has a cable-knit-inspired design that feels very Gilmore Girls-inspired.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15.

8 Light-Up Ghost Figurine

Without getting too ahead of ourselves, we couldn’t skip over this spooky Light-Up Ghost Figurine ($20). The sculptural ghost has a stone-like texture that gives it a more elevated feel, while the glowing pumpkin staff adds an extra spooky element.

9 Forest Green LED Jack-o’-lantern

This Forest Green LED Jack-o’-lantern ($24) comes in six figurals to choose from. The muted hue is a trend I’m seeing pop up in fall decor everywhere, and it’s a nice reprieve from the traditional oranges and yellows.

10 Pumpkin & Gourd Throw Pillow

This Pumpkin & Gourd Throw Pillow ($13) is a more polished alternative to the kitschy fall pillows that tend to take over every season. It still fits under the autumn umbrella without feeling too corny or cliché.

11 Woven Throw Blanket

Looking for a new reading nook blanket? Designed with frayed tassels and a crochet geometric pattern, this Woven Throw Blanket (on sale for $20) instantly makes your space feel cozier.