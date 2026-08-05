 Skip to content

11 Best New Walmart Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 5, 2026
Fact-Checked
Walmart’s fall decor finds bring designer-inspired style for less.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 5, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Walmart is already getting us in the mood for pumpkin spice latte season. The retailer’s fall lineup includes cozy linens, seasonal candles, pumpkin decor, and bakeware that looks straight out of a designer catalog. This year’s arrivals are heavily inspired by Le Creuset, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Anthropologie, but without the designer price tags. Take a look for yourself below.

1
Stained Glass Pumpkin Lamp

Halloween Pumpkin Lamp Tiffany Style Stained Glass Light Vintage Resin
Walmart

Tiffany lamps often retail in the hundreds and remain a sought-after find among estate sale and thrift store shoppers. But Walmart customers can get a similar stained glass look with this Stained Glass Pumpkin Lamp for just $17—you’ll have guests fooled it’s from Anthropologie.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Fall Finds Under $5.

2
Velvet Pumpkin

Velvet Pumpkins Decor
Walmart

Velvet is inherently associated with luxury thanks to its plush texture and rich color palette. That’s why this Velvet Pumpkin looks far more expensive than its $7 price tag. At that price, you might as well collect the entire lineup in gold, orange, green, and pink.

3
Beige Gingham Pillow Set

Brown Gingham Checkered Throw Pillow Covers
Walmart

Not everyone wants their home painted in oranges, yellows, and greens. If you prefer a more understated look, this Beige Gingham Pillow Set (two cushions for $15) is an easy way to transition your space for the season. I think gingham looks more elevated (read: expensive) than pinstripe, chevron, or polka-dot prints, and the neutral pattern still fits right in with the fall aesthetic.

4
Fall Glass Candle

Better Homes & Gardens Farm Apple Pumpkin Scented 3-Wick 30 oz Pumpkin Jar Candle
Walmart

This Fall Glass Candle ($14) fills your space with cozy seasonal scents, including apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, orange, and maple butter. When the wax runs out, the 30-ounce pumpkin-shaped jar can be repurposed as a decorative accent.

5
Pumpkin Butter Dish

Ceramic Pumpkin Butter Container Serving Tray with Cover, Decor Dinnerware for Home Fall Harvest Halloween Thanksgiving Decor
Walmart

Made from high-quality ceramic, the Pumpkin Butter Dish is safe for the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher. And here’s the best part: it looks nearly identical to Le Creuset’s pumpkin-shaped butter tray, but costs nearly $50 less.

6
Mini Pumpkin Dutch Oven

MOQIN Ceramic Pumpkin Soup Bowls with Lid Oven-Safe Mini Dutch Oven Set
Walmart

Speaking of Le Creuset dupes, this Mini Pumpkin Dutch Oven is bigger and $34 cheaper than the brand’s version, while also coming in below similar styles from Staub and West Elm. At a glance, it has all the charm of a designer piece without the designer price tag.

7
Tufted Embroidered Comforter Set

U by Bedsure Tufted Boho Comforter Set Full Beige 3 Pieces Farmhouse Shabby Chic Embroidery Bedding Set Soft Jacquard Comforter
Walmart

It’s almost time to swap out our cooling sheets for fluffy blankets and heavier bed linens. If you’re ready to give your bedroom a seasonal refresh, Bedsure’s Tufted Embroidered Comforter Set (on sale for $39) has a cable-knit-inspired design that feels very Gilmore Girls-inspired.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15.

8
Light-Up Ghost Figurine

Lighted Vintage Ghost Figurine with Glowing Pumpkin Staff
Walmart

Without getting too ahead of ourselves, we couldn’t skip over this spooky Light-Up Ghost Figurine ($20). The sculptural ghost has a stone-like texture that gives it a more elevated feel, while the glowing pumpkin staff adds an extra spooky element.

9
Forest Green LED Jack-o’-lantern

QLUEWX Green Handmade Resin LED Light Up Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Halloween Fall Glowing Pumpkin Lantern Ornament
Walmart

This Forest Green LED Jack-o’-lantern ($24) comes in six figurals to choose from. The muted hue is a trend I’m seeing pop up in fall decor everywhere, and it’s a nice reprieve from the traditional oranges and yellows.

10
Pumpkin & Gourd Throw Pillow

Way To Celebrate Way To Celebrate 18"x18" Harvest Pumpkins Polyester Decorative Pillow
Walmart

This Pumpkin & Gourd Throw Pillow ($13) is a more polished alternative to the kitschy fall pillows that tend to take over every season. It still fits under the autumn umbrella without feeling too corny or cliché.

11
Woven Throw Blanket

CREVENT Home Decor Rustic Couch Sofa Chair Bed Throw Blanket
Walmart

Looking for a new reading nook blanket? Designed with frayed tassels and a crochet geometric pattern, this Woven Throw Blanket (on sale for $20) instantly makes your space feel cozier.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family