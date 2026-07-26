7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15

Affordable Walmart kitchen picks for cooking, serving, and food storage.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re replacing everyday kitchen essentials or stocking a brand-new kitchen, Walmart has plenty of affordable finds to help get the job done. Shoppers are scooping up everything from wooden cutting boards and cooking utensils to fridge-friendly storage containers, bakeware, and more. Even better, every one of our top picks is under $15.

1 Wood Cutting Board with Handle

This reversible Wood Cutting Board with Handle (on sale for $8) is strategically designed with a grooved border to catch liquids and prevent ingredients from rolling away. The convenient handle has a built-in hole for hanging and easy storage. Meal prep aside, it can also be used as a charcuterie board or serving tray for sandwiches, pizza, sushi rolls, pastries, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

2 Vegetable Storage Containers

Ditch the plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and start preserving half-used produce in these Vegetable Storage Containers (on sale for $13) instead. The four-piece set includes containers shaped like a tomato, red onion, green pepper, and lemon, albeit you can use them for other produce, too, like garlic, limes, yellow onions, avocado, shallots, and so on.

3 Stoneware Ramekins

Featuring a dainty scalloped trim, these Stoneware Ramekins (four-piece set for $9) are safe for both microwave and dishwasher use, and they can withstand oven temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Their petite size makes them perfect for mini pot pies and individual desserts. However, they’re just as useful for meal prep and serving dressings, condiments, and garnishes.

4 Two-Tone Rattan Bowl

Shoppers are using this handwoven Two-Tone Rattan Bowl ($10) to store fresh produce on their countertops or styling it as a dinner table centerpiece.

“Such a pretty little bowl where I can hold all my coffee essentials for my designated coffee bar at home. It really brightens up the area and adds a bit of color,” said one shopper, who uses it to hold sugar packets.

5 Chicken Shredder Tool

This Chicken Shredder Tool (on sale for $10) is 10 times faster than shredding chicken with a fork, per the brand. Both the base and lid are equipped with built-in plastic teeth, and the tool has an anti-slip grip for added safety. Best of all? It’s dishwasher-safe.

6 Wooden Kitchen Utensils Set

Upgrade your cooking utensils without breaking the bank with this eco-friendly Wooden Kitchen Utensils Set for $11. They’re nonstick and resistant to warping and splintering. Unlike plastic, silicone, or rubber utensils, they won’t melt after repeated use.

7 Round Jute Placemats

Elevate your breakfast nook or dinner table with these Round Jute Placemats (four-pack for $13), complete with frayed edges. They’re made from heat-resistant material that helps protect surfaces from hot servingware while also acting as a buffer against scratches and spills.