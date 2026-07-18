11 Best New Walmart Patio Finds Under $20

Shop affordable outdoor decor and patio essentials under $20.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spruce up your outdoor space before your next backyard BBQ or pool party with Walmart‘s selection of patio essentials. From printed chair cushions and pathway lights to citronella candles and gardening must-haves, there’s something for everyone and every budget. If you’re looking to spend under $20, these 11 patio picks are worth a look.

1 High-Back Patio Chair Cushion

Filled with 100 percent cotton, the High-Back Patio Chair Cushion (on sale for $9) adds a soft, supportive layer of comfort to your outdoor seating. It features a tufted bottom and fabric ties to help keep it securely in place, while the playful whale print feels perfectly on par for summer.

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2 Solar Deck Lights

Illuminate stairways, railings, and outdoor pathways with these screw-in Solar Deck Lights (six-pack for $8). They need just four to five hours of sunlight to fully charge and are made with weather-resistant materials that can withstand heat, rain, and snow.

3 Hanging Railing Plant Holder

Constructed from durable metal, the Hanging Railing Plant Holder (on sale for $17) fits 8-inch diameter pots. Its lattice-style bottom prioritizes proper watering and airflow, while the over-the-rail design makes it easy to display trailing plants like pothos vines.

4 Handcrafted Shell Wind Chimes

If you live near the water or the water is your happy place, add these beautiful Handcrafted Shell Wind Chimes ($16) to your patio setup. The waterproof blue translucent shells bring coastal style to your space, while the gentle chimes create a soothing soundtrack for your backyard escape.

5 Lemon & Lavender Outdoor Citronella Candle

Thanks to this Lemon & Lavender Outdoor Citronella Candle ($9), you can set the party mood without letting mosquitoes and pesky flies ruin the vibe. It features a 100 percent cotton wick made without lead and adds a fresh, relaxing scent to your outdoor dinner table or conversation set.

“[It’s] very effective in driving insects away! Looks so pretty and aesthetic too…will definitely buy more in the future,” said one shopper.

6 Fish-Printed Outdoor Area Rug

Lean into playful prints and bold colors this summer with the fade-resistant Fish-Printed Outdoor Area Rug ($18). Its flat weave doesn’t trap crumbs, dirt, or debris—simply just sweep or vacuum it for easy maintenance.

7 Striped Fabric Placemat

For your patio tablescape, this Striped Fabric Placemat ($4 each) features a delicate ruffled trim. It creates a stylish landing spot for meals while bringing texture and color to your outdoor setup.

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8 3-Piece Honeycomb Garden Lattice

Made from wood with a waterproof coating, this 3-Piece Honeycomb Garden Lattice (on sale for $9) provides sturdy support for climbing plants and vining produce while adding structure and decorum to your backyard.

9 Blue Gray Striped Throw Pillow Covers

These faux linen Blue Gray Striped Throw Pillow Covers (two for $16) are an easy way to refresh your space without taking up extra storage room or stretching your budget. Best of all, they’re machine washable.

10 Solar Garden Lamps

Fairy lights not your vibe? Try these Solar Garden Lamps ($10) instead. They can stand on their own or be hung from railings, tree branches, fences, and garden stakes for versatile outdoor decorating and illumination.

11 8″ Ceramic Bowl Planter

Meet your new patio table centerpiece: This 8″ Ceramic Bowl Planter ($15). Its beaded details and pedestal base resemble features you’d find on a Pottery Barn planter for triple the price.