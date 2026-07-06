11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Target furniture pieces that deliver Pottery Barn style for less.

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Wish you could shop designer-style furniture for less? You’re in luck because Target is full of Pottery Barn furniture dupes for the bedroom, kitchen, living room, entryway, and more. The retailer has tapped into major trends like rattan and fluted designs, offering affordable takes that still look high-end. Ahead, see the best Pottery Barn furniture dupes at Target.

1 3-in-1 Arched Storage Organizer

If your entryway or mudroom is a never-ending mosh pit of shoes, jackets, umbrellas, and tote bags, bring order to the chaos with this 3-in-1 Arched Storage Organizer ($269). It features five hanging hooks, a built-in bench you can style with cushions, and a mix of open and hidden storage. Behind the fluted cabinet doors, an adjustable shelf offers even more room to keep things organized.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

2 Striped Swivel Chairs

At Target, you can purchase two of these nautical-inspired Striped Swivel Chairs for $1,080. That’s still less than the cost of a single swivel chair from Pottery Barn. The chairs also double as rockers, and the slipcovers, cushions, and pillows are all machine washable for easy care.

3 67″ Space-Saving Bathroom Cabinet

Living in New York City, I’ve become pretty savvy about maximizing storage, especially in tight spaces like the bathroom. This slim 67″ Space-Saving Bathroom Cabinet (on sale for $75) fits into narrow spaces, whether that’s in a corner or beside the toilet or shower. It features two glass-door cabinets and middle open shelving.

4 8-Drawer Rattan Dresser

Tired of looking at your plain IKEA dresser day after day? Opt for a piece with more personality, like this 8-Drawer Rattan Dresser ($256) with its curved edges and woven drawer fronts. Beyond its vintage-inspired design, it’s deceptively spacious—the brand says each drawer can hold up to 25 T-shirts or 20 pairs of jeans.

5 Channel Tufted Ottoman

More than 600 shoppers have bought this Channel Tufted Ottoman ($100) in the last month, which is an impressive feat for a piece that just hit shelves. Its wooden frame, cream velvet upholstery, and pebbled texture give it an expensive edge.

6 Modern Farmhouse Armoire

No, you aren’t seeing double. Target’s Modern Farmhouse Armoire (on sale for $660) is almost a picture-perfect replica of Pottery Barn’s Farmhouse Armoire that retails for double the price. Both pieces feature double storage doors and a pull-out drawer, and stand about five feet tall.

7 53″ Fluted Coffee Bar & Mini Fridge

You can’t find a modular bar for under $2,000 at Pottery Barn, let alone one with a built-in mini fridge and wine cooler. The 53″ Fluted Coffee Bar & Mini Fridge (on sale for $280) corrals all the glassware, gadgets, and ingredients for your favorite drinks—both alcoholic and non-alcoholic—into one stylish, compact setup.

8 3-Seater Upholstered Sofa

Designed with pocket springs, foam padding, and lumbar pillows for added support, the 3-Seater Upholstered Sofa (on sale for $445) feels like sinking into a cloud. The couch has dual storage pockets, and the pillows are stitched in place to prevent shifting. It’s available in beige, gray, and green.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Entryway Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

9 70″ Fluted TV Console

Pottery Barn is known for its fluted media consoles, which go for upwards of $1,300. But don’t worry, you can find similar Target styles, like this 70″ Fluted TV Console for just $190. Whether or not you place a TV on top, it stands out as a statement piece while discreetly concealing storage.

10 Rattan Headboard

You might have noticed that rattan furniture is a big home decor trend at both Pottery Barn and Target. Exhibit A: this Rattan Headboard ($220). The platform bed frame subtly elevates your mattress, creating additional under-bed storage.

11 6-Drawer Dresser with Floating LED Lights

Look up “designer-style furniture for less” in the dictionary and you’ll find this 6-Drawer Dresser with Floating LED Lights (on sale for $212). It features a built-in power strip, warm LED lighting, and deep gliding drawers.