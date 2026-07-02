11 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Costco dining room furniture that looks like Pottery Barn for less.

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If I could copy and paste Pottery Barn’s dining showroom, I would. But the retailer’s upscale furnishings aren’t exactly in my price point. Fortunately, I have a sharp eye for dupes, and Costco happens to offer an impressive selection of furniture and home decor that looks high-end at relatively affordable prices. Give your dining room a mini facelift with these Pottery Barn dupe finds below.

1 5-Piece Round Dining Table Set

The 5-Piece Round Dining Table Set (on sale for $600) includes a faux wood table with a multi-pedestal base and four upholstered chairs with supportive backrests. The 48-inch table is the perfect size for breakfast nooks or eating spaces near bay windows. It offers plenty of seating without being a statement piece.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Entryway Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn.

2 8-Light Pendant Lamp

Crafted from durable steel with a sleek matte black finish, the 8-Light Pendant Lamp ($130) features a cage-style design and gold hardware. Not only is the base compatible with sloped ceilings, but the adjustable downrod lets you tailor it to your space. All mounting hardware is included.

3 6.5′ Faux Schefflera Tree

An easy way to breathe new life into your space without adding more work to your plate is by incorporating fake plants, like this 6.5′ Faux Schefflera Tree (on sale for $140). Artificial trees of a similar size typically retail for $300 to $700 at Pottery, so don’t pass up this deal.

4 Area Rug

The low-pile weave of this Area Rug ($150) makes it ideal for dining spaces since it doesn’t trap crumbs and is easy to clean. The beige geometric pattern blends seamlessly into existing decor.

5 7-Piece Dining Table Set

This 7-Piece Dining Table Set (on sale for $1,500) looks like it was plucked straight from a showroom display. The table includes a removable 18-inch leaf for big gatherings, and the upholstered chairs have protective floor gliders to help prevent scratches.

6 Freestanding Beer & Wine Cabinet

If you enjoy hosting, the Freestanding Beer & Wine Cabinet ($3,190) is brimming luxe details you’d expect to find at Pottery Barn. It features a stemware rack for up to 15 glasses, a 10-bottle wine rack, two storage drawers, an open display shelf, adjustable leg levelers, and touch-controlled integrated mirror lighting.

7 Console Table & Ottoman Set

If you have spare room, consider adding this Console Table & Ottoman Set ($700) to your dining space. It can be styled as a bar cart of sorts, set up as a coffee station, or simply used to display family mementos.

8 Jora Statement Mirror

Stylish yet functional, the Jora Statement Mirror ($180) ties your room together with its elegant charm. It comes with a back claw ring for easy installation and is at least half the price of similar styles you’d find at Pottery Barn.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Kitchen Finds Under $10.

9 Dinner Table & Extender Leaf

Available in three finishes, the Dinner Table & Extender Leaf ($2,600) instantly expands your dining space, seating up to 10 people depending on its configuration. Best of all, the leaf folds down and stores within the base of the table.

10 Folding Dining Chairs

These Folding Dining Chairs (two for $120) offer a more polished appearance than standard folding plastic chairs. Bring them out for the holidays and large gatherings, then easily store them in the garage or closet.

11 52″ Round Quartz Dining Table

You can comfortably seat four to six people around this chic 52″ Round Quartz Dining Table ($1,300). To compare, a similar marble tabletop goes for upwards of $2,000 at Pottery Barn.

“This table is everything I’ve been looking for for years! It’s quartz, which means it’s extremely durable and easy to keep clean and looking nice,” says one shopper.