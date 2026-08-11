11 Best New HomeGoods Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new HomeGoods Halloween finds hitting shelves this week, from light-up haunted houses to Martha Stewart string lights.

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Halloween is in full effect at almost every store, including HomeGoods. I made a recent shopping trip to my store, and the main seasonal aisles at the front of the store I frequent were under a major “code orange.” What I love about shopping at HomeGoods for Halloween is that, in addition to the somewhat cheesy, traditional decorations, you can find things that fit any design aesthetic, including farmhouse, grandmillennial, minimalist, and more. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Halloween finds hitting stores this month.

1 Decorative Haunted Houses

Haunted houses that light up are an easy way to infuse the Halloween look into your home. Many of the ones I spotted in the store even play sounds, adding even more spookiness to your space.

2 Textile Ghosts

You can also find so many cozy and soft textile ghosts that are more adorable than they are spooky. Kids love these textured Halloween decorations.

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3 Kitchen Towels

The easiest way to infuse the Halloween spirit into your kitchen? Invest in a set of decorative dish towels. I always get a new set for each season, as they usually cost under $15 for two and are a functional yet fashionable item.

4 Frames

Not sure how to display all of your Halloween photos? HomeGoods has a ton of frames shaped like pumpkins and ghosts. And, these are a great annual decoration. Prices vary depending on size and style.

5 A Gallery Wall Art Set

Of course, you don’t want to spend a fortune on Halloween wall art. I found this Petal Lane set of six mini framed prints, all coordinating with Halloween motifs, for just $29.99. This would be perfect for a spooky gallery wall.

6 Halloween Garlands

There are so many fun Halloween garlands this year. From metallic or felt pumpkins to black and white bats, there is a wide assortment to choose from. They are all reasonably priced.

7 And, This Ghost Print

I also adore this bigger ghost print. He or she is holding what looks like a chocolate Martini. The piece is classic, fun, and just spooky enough. And the price is just $12.99.

8 Halloween Snow Globes

Why wait until Christmas to put your snow globes on display? HomeGoods has a whole shelf of Halloween-themed snow globes that are going to be an annual decoration favorite of your family.

9 Halloween Lights

You also don’t need to wait until after Halloween to hang outdoor or indoor lights. My store had these great Martha Stewart Halloween string lights in spooky purple and orange colors for just $14.99.

10 A Medusa Skull

If you like super eccentric and unique decorations, HomeGoods is definitely the best place to shop. I found so many exciting items, like this Medusa skull decoration.

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11 And, Tablecloths and Placemats

Set your table in Halloween style! There are also lots of tablecloths and placemats for the spooky season. This one, from The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell collection, is covered with pumpkins and vines and costs just $16.99.