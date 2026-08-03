Shop 11 new HomeGoods fall living room finds under $25, from coastal candles to picture frames.

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If you haven’t made a HomeGoods run this week and need a few items to spruce up your living room, now is the time to go. The all-things-home emporium has so many fun items that will help you bring a much-needed refresh to your living space without spending a lot of money. From Halloween decorations and coastal candles to beautiful little lamps, I can’t believe what the store has for under $25. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods fall living room finds under $25.

1 Jonathan Adler Looking Alpacas

These white ceramic Alpaca decorations are giving me all the Jonathan Adler feels, as they look so similar to his Trojan horse pieces. However, these don’t come with designer price tags. Each was just $16.99.

2 Tommy Bahama Candles

If you love the coastal vibe, run to HomeGoods. There are so many items that will help you infuse the look into your space, like this Tommy Bahama “Ocean Breeze” candle. It is not only shaped like a shell, but smells like a day at the beach. It’s priced at just $9.99.

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3 These Silver Whale Decorations

I found so many fabulous items on sale this week, especially coastal decorations. This set of two whales had some weight to it, making them look and feel expensive. But the price for both was just $12.

4 Coastal Frames

These seashell frames are another coastal find at the store. There was a smaller silver one for $6.99 from Nicole Miller Home and also this pink one that was a little bigger, just $7.99.

5 A Skull Medusa Decoration

There are SO MANY amazing Halloween decorations at the store currently. My store had three full aisles of spooky decor, ranging from a million pumpkins and ghosts to this incredibly creative skull-Medusa piece.

6 Gorgeous Fall Decorations

There were also a lot of new coastal-themed fall decorations arriving in the store. I really loved the bougie, gold candle holder tree and also these gorgeous artisan pumpkin candles.

7 A Serena & Lily Looking Lamp

HomeGoods has one of the best lamp and lighting selections of any of the discount stores. This Lillian August cordless rechargeable LED lamp is screaming Serena & Lily to me. And, it is under $30.

8 Fall Garlands

If you want to decorate your living room without having to go all out, hang some festive garlands. HomeGoods has so many super fun Halloween garlands and general fall-themed ones.

9 This Stone Fish

This neutral-hued fish looked super high-quality and expensive but was one of the many items on clearance for just $16.

10 Picture Frames

Hang some new pictures on the wall! Family photos are one of my favorite ways to dress up a living room, and HomeGoods has so many different styles for under $25.

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11 And, These Grandmillennial Ceramic Pumpkins

The grandmillenial trend is still going strong. If you can’t shy away from the aesthetic, but still want to decorate for fall and Halloween, pick up these blue-and-white pumpkins at your store. Shop all these items and more at your local HomeGoods.