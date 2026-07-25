Shop 11 new HomeGoods wall decor finds under $30, from Anthro-worthy art to arched mirrors.

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HomeGoods is one of the best places to shop for home decor, no matter your aesthetic. The discount store, which houses everything from kitchen gadgets and organizing essentials to massive pieces of furniture and area rugs, even has amazing aisles filled with mirrors in every shape, size, and material imaginable, and lots of artwork, with pieces starting under $5. What should you shop for when decorating your walls? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods mirror and wall decor finds under $30.

1 An Anthropologie Worthy Animal Motif

Sapna Shah is a HomeGoods featured artist who produces vibrant, beautiful prints. All of her pieces are stunning and have a super bohemian feeling. This one with two tigers definitely looks Anthropologie, but without the hefty price tag.

2 And, This Moodier Butterfly Print

I also love the moody vibes of this butterfly print, also Sapna Shah. The black-and-white color scheme and beaded, metallic frame lend your walls an elevated look that fits the Anthro aesthetic.

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3 Equestrian Art

Equestrian art is popular right now, with the whole Ralph Lauren home look trending. I found some attractive framed paintings for under $20, like this horse print framed in gold for just $16.99.

4 Bathroom Art

If you want to add a little decorative flair to your bathroom, there are some amazing items at HomeGoods that are perfect. This cat is reading a newspaper while sitting on the toilet, making it an obvious choice for bathroom art. The frame is upscale-looking, and the entire piece is $12.99.

5 A Coastal Clock

There are lots of amazing coastal decorative items on clearance right now. I picked up this gorgeous clock for my daughter, on sale for $15. It has a textured linen backing and is adorned with beautiful seashells.

6 Turtles

This turtle-and-baby piece offers an elevated look because the wood frame is very high-quality, and the print is on a linen-textured canvas. It definitely looks more expensive than $14.99.

7 Colorful Birds

This colorful bird piece looks way more expensive than $24.99. Not only do I love the print, but the fact that it is on a linen-like canvas and features a gorgeous frame makes it great.

8 Arched Mirrors

There were a few of these Dwell Studios arched mirrors in stock with a choice of colors. Mirrors are great because they can add dimension and light to an overlooked part of the room. Each of these was just $14.99.

9 And, This Gorgeous Floral Mirror on Clearance

I love this floral mirror because it is basically wall art and a mirror all in one. The coquette-looking piece was on clearance for $19.

10 Small, Inspirational Pieces

If you need a little inspiration and positive energy, head to HomeGoods. They always have a selection of smaller, motivational art. This one, which is embroidered and woven, reads “Love never fails.” The price is just $19.99.

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11 And, This Moody Fall Print

I love hanging art framed in various shapes, especially as part of a gallery wall. This moody, fall-feeling piece was just $19.99 and will add some depth to your curated wall.