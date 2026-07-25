7 Best New Walmart Back-to-School Finds Under $10

Affordable Walmart school supplies for under $10.

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Your little one might be in denial that summer is almost over, but back-to-school season is right around the corner. Before retailers get crazy busy, get a head start on your classroom shopping list and stock up on pencils, backpacks, lunchpails, planners, and more school supplies for under $10 at Walmart.

1 No. 2 Mechanical Pencils

These refillable No. 2 Mechanical Pencils come with built-in erasers and three 0.7 millimeter medium-point lead sticks each. The lead is smudge-resistant and compatible with standardized scantrons. Snag a 24-count multicolor pack for just $4.

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2 2026-2027 Weekly Planner

If you prefer versatile planner layouts, go for this 2026-2027 Weekly Planner ($9). It features yearly, monthly, and weekly views with plenty of space to write down important dates, reminders, homework, sporting events, birthdays, and more. The 15-month planner (from April 2026 to June 2027) also includes a U.S. map, a list of national holidays, and a goal-setting section.

3 4-Compartment Bento Box

Lunch boxes have come a long way since I was a kid. For example, this 4-Compartment Bento Box ($8) comes with a removable inner tray that’s microwave safe, as well as reusable cutlery, and a separate condiment container. The lunch features a snap-lid closure and sturdy handle for easy carrying.

4 Shoulder Backpack

This Shoulder Backpack ($9) features padded straps, a built-in water bottle pouch, a main compartment for a laptop, folders, and books, plus a front zip pocket to hold pens, pencils, markers, and personal essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys. Choose from five colors.

5 Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard

Snag this Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard while it’s on sale for just $2. Even if it isn’t on your kid’s back-to-school checklist, whiteboards are a helpful tool for studying vocabulary and math equations. It includes a magnet and a black dry erase marker.

6 Clear Pencil Pouch

This Clear Pencil Pouch (on sale for 73 cents) has two separate zippered compartments to help organize writing tools from other school supplies like glue sticks, scissors, erasers, Wite-Out, note cards and more. The clear design makes it easy to see what’s inside, while the carrying strap adds convenience. It comes in 17 colors.

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7 Ballpoint Pens

Gel pens have a luxurious flair, but they can also be prone to smudging and messes. Instead, opt for these extra-smooth Ballpoint Pens (eight-pack for $5) with a soft comfort grip to help prevent hand cramps and strain. They feature a 1.4 mm bold point with quick-drying ink.