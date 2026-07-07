Shop 11 major Walmart deals happening this week, from $50 smart TVs to $1 kids' clothing.

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Have you shopped at Walmart this week? There are so many sensational deals all over the store on everything you need. From adorable clothing for the entire family to shockingly cheap television sets, you never know what you will find in the store’s aisles. We checked in with some of our favorite influencers to see what deals they are scoring in July. Here are 11 major Walmart deals happening this week.

1 Get a Walmart Plus Membership

If you want the best deals at Walmart, invest in a Walmart + membership. American Express Platinum members get reimbursed for it. “Best timesaving hack I have found…Walmart+ saves me time and time again! Whether it is stuff for Atlas’s birthday party or having groceries delivered the same day, the last thing I wanted to do was drag everyone to the store. Walmart+ makes it easy to get everything we need delivered right to our door. Among the many benefits, here’s why I am a Walmart+ Member,” Angelique Cooper states. “Free Delivery:Members even save up to $9.95 on total fees for Free Delivery on $35 orders minimum. Main plus as a mom *$35 order min. Restrictions apply. Gas Savings: Save 10¢ per gallon at Walmart, Exxon™, Mobil™, & Murphy stations + get member prices on fuel at Sam’s Club. Love to save where I can! Video Streaming Choice: You pick! Choose between Paramount+ or Peacock & watch what you want. *Choose one ad-supported service every 90 days: Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential. Add’l registration req’d. T&C apply. Plus Members can save more than 3x their membership cost. One less errand = one happier mom.”

2 Lots of Deals on Essentials

Candy Girl Britt shared that there are tons of deals on kids’ essentials. “Score big at Walmart right now! 🛒 I’m stocking up on essentials for the kids without breaking the bank. From $4 headphones to $1 shirts, the savings are real. Which item is your favorite find?” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 Cute Clothing Items on Clearance

Pieces of Posh shared an adorable pinstripe pant-and-tube-top set on clearance. “Thank yaaaaa, grandma! This lil $11 walmart set though!” she captioned the post.

4 Kid’s Clothing Starting at $0.50

There are a lot of amazing kids’ clothing items on serious clearance. “50¢ – $2 Wonder Nation kids clothes at Walmart! Deals found July 2nd,” Coupon with K8 shared in a post, along with some of her top picks. These are in-store only. “Just left with outfits for all 3 of my kids!” a shopper commented.

5 Fancy Looking Bras for Under $15

Walmart Bargains shared that there are tons of bougie-looking bras for next-to-nothing prices. “Can’t believe these are all under $15!!” they captioned the video. “So pretty,” a follower commented. Many of the bras also have matching panty options.

6 Lots of Women’s Clothing Clearance

Walmart Bargain shared a bunch of ultra-cute clothing finds. “Walmart fashion clearance finds. Can’t believe these are already marked down. Keep in mind, each store has different clearance items and prices may vary,” they captioned the post.

7 $1 Toddler and Baby Clothing Finds

Another influencer shared a bunch of $1 toddler and baby clothing finds. “Whenever I see that $1 sign, you better bet I’m stocking up!!! if the baby stuff was on sale too I would have gotten more for baby girl. but just getting 7 pairs of shorts for Cutie for next summer is worth it enough! RUNNNNN,” she captioned the post.

8 Smart TV Deal

According to Retail World Official, there is a sensational deal on smart TVs. “Walmart discounted these $228 TVs to just $50 each,” they wrote. “Keep in mind not every store is going to have this deal.” It included a 55-inch LG television selt.

9 Back-to-School Outfits

Get the best deals on back-to-school styles for kids at Walmart. “That’s why @walmart is my one-stop shop for everything we need this BTS,” an influencer shared alongside a video of her children modeling the styles. “Starting the year off right with fashionable outfits for all of the kids and all the school supplies they need.”

10 Summer Dresses Under $40

A fashion influencer shared all the hot summer dresses she picked up for under $40. “Summer Needs Met! Thanks @walmart — all under $40,” she captioned the post. “Easy & affordable so you can shop without the guilt!” She even added a link to all the looks. “Because I know you’re gonna ask… it’s linked.”

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Spring Finds Under $10 This Week

11 And, Cute Shoes for $10

And, there are tons of new shoe styles priced at just $10. Curated Picks Daily found a pair of chic yellow ballet flats on the rack. “Walmart has the cutest finds lately,” they wrote. For these deals and more, head over to your local store. Many of these products and deals may not be available online.