11 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Pumpkin and Harvest Decor Finds Under $10

Get your home ready for autumn with tableware, candles, and more.

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Even though it’s worth shopping there year-round, it really feels like Hobby Lobby hits a stride in autumn with top-notch affordable Halloween decorations and other seasonal items. And if you’re hoping to get a head start this year, there is already a whole new stable of products that are perfect for creating that cozy ambiance. Whether it’s pillows, tableware, wall decor, or linens, you’ll be sure to find something within your budget. So, grab your sweatshirt and spiced latte and check out the best new Hobby Lobby fall pumpkin and harvest decor finds that cost under $10.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

1 Tufted Pumpkin Pillow

It’s amazing how adding one accessory can really bring out that fall look. This Tufted Pumpkin Pillow ($8.39) is perfect for sofas, beds, entryway benches, and more. And of course, it’s also cozy!

2 Acorn Shaped Bowl

Fall is the season of feasts, which means having the right tablescape is absolutely essential to getting the season right. This Acorn Shaped Bowl ($4.79) is perfect for using at any festive meals for your soup or salad course.

3 Welcome Harvest Wood Decor

Looking for a way to dress up your entryway? This Welcome Harvest Wood Decor ($8.39) is the next best thing to picking the right doormat when it comes to welcoming your guests. It’s about as autumn appropriate as it gets!

4 Pumpkin Glass Jar

You can’t celebrate gourd season without a few decorative gourd pieces! This Pumpkin Glass Jar ($4.19) is the perfect fall piece based on its shape alone, but it can also come in handy for stashing candy when Halloween approaches. And compared to the $56 you’d pay for a similar pumpkin piece from Crate + Barrel, this is truly a steal!

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

5 Pumpkin Kisses & Harvest Wishes Spoon Rest

Over time, we’ve noticed that the little changes to décor can be the ones that stand out to you when it matters most. This Pumpkin Kisses & Harvest Wishes Spoon Rest ($4.79) literally says it all when it comes to autumnal vibes, and will certainly come in handy whenever you’re preparing one of the season’s festive feasts.

6 Pumpkin Shaped Salad Plate

Speaking of picture-perfect tablescapes, it’s hard to conceive of a better fall set than this Pumpkin Shaped Salad Plate ($5.99). Along with the aforementioned acorn bowl, these adorable dishes will make your table look like a true harvest celebration.

7 Harvest Mason Jar Tea Light Candle Holder

There’s something about flickering light that feels even better in the autumn. This Harvest Mason Jar Tea Light Candle Holder ($5.99) is great for decorating your walkway, patio, porch, or even tabletop.

8 Brown Wood Pumpkin

Whether you’re looking for an entryway table display or need to dress up your mantle, this Brown Wood Pumpkin ($8.99) is the perfect look for the fall. But thankfully, you won’t have to spend nearly as much at Hobby Lobby as you would at designer stores like Pottery Barn and Crate + Barrel, where similar items run for as much as $70 to $100.

Want to create an entire scene? You can mix and match with this smaller wood pumpkin to get that patch effect!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Halloween Finds Already Hitting Shelves.

9 Embroidered Pumpkins Velour Hand Towels

It’s remarkable how much of an effect swapping out your linens can have on the look of your space. And with these Embroidered Pumpkins Velour Hand Towels ($8.39), you’ll be bringing in that autumnal look you’re going for. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re super soft and absorbent!

10 Pumpkins & Sunflowers Cutout Table Runner

Every great tablescape requires a stunning centerpiece! This Pumpkins & Sunflowers Cutout Table Runner ($9.59) is as festive as it is affordable, and will make every meal feel that much more special all season long.

11 Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle

Whether it’s the flickering light needed for Halloween or setting the scene for a festive meal, is there anything that can set a cozy autumnal mood like a good candle? That’s why we love this Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle ($8.39), which looks beautiful whether it’s lit or not, and will burn all season long. And at this price, you can bundle a whole set together!