Shop 11 new Aldi fall finds hitting shelves in late July, from candle warmers to couch tables.

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Attention Aldi shoppers: If you haven’t shopped the non-food and beverage aisles of the store this month, get on over there! This week, there are so many fabulous finds being snapped up by shoppers, ranging from back-to-school essentials and clothing items to kitchen gadgets. Unfortunately, some of this week’s Aldi finds are already sold out. If your store has any of these items in stock, run, don’t walk. Here are the 11 best new Aldi fall finds hitting shelves in late July.

1 A Cool Temp Pillow

Cooling bed pillows are a hot new bedding find at Aldi. The KIRKTON HOUSE Premium Cool Touch Bed Pillows are $9.99 each and are great for hot sleepers. Each one is cool to the touch and made of a breathable knit fabric with a hypoallergenic fiber fill.

2 Nesting Measuring Spoons and Cups

The Crofton Blue Gradient Mix & Prep Set is an 8-piece set with all the mixing, prepping, and measuring cups and bowls you need. The nesting set has bowls, a colander, and measuring cups. The clever design saves cabinet space. Each item has easy-grip handles for comfortable use. Get the set for $9.99.

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3 An Ambiano Rice Cooker

Aldi’s Ambiano gadgets offer a budget-friendly alternative to name-brands that cost triple as much. The Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker, which will simplify your rice cooking game, is a popular item this week. It comes in a few color options, and each is just $14.99.

4 A Beautiful Candle That Doubles as Decor

There are a few “back by popular demand” products this week, fan favorites that keep coming back and selling out. This KIRKTON HOUSE White Jasmine & Birchwood Rustic Carved Wood, at $19.99, is a must-buy. It is gorgeous and also smells amazing.

5 A Lantern Candle Warmer

The KIRKTON HOUSE White Wood Candle Warmer Lantern is also”back by popular demand.” It is one of the coolest candle warmers I have ever seen, especially for those who love the Pottery Barn look. They are $19.99 each and available in a few color options.

6 A Couch Table

As someone who works from the couch, I can appreciate the genius of the SOHL Couch Table for $14.99. The table takes up minimal floor space and can be used as a side table, TV tray, or computer stand, making it easier to lounge and do stuff.

7 A Folding Utility Cart

The Easy Home Folding Utility Cart is another great deal for $19.99. It is easy to assemble, folds down for convenient storage, and is great for carrying bulky or multiple items.

8 A Novelty Cat Tower

Aldi shoppers swear by the store’s pet products. There are genius items for dog and cat owners, ranging from scratching posts and towers to pet beds, all significantly cheaper than pet stores. This Heart to Tail Rose Novelty Cat Tower is super adorable and comes in a few themes, each $24.99.

9 Back to School Gear

The back-to-school section has been wildly popular, with many styles and patterns selling out nearly as quickly as they hit stores. This L&D Sports Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99 is a great option for any sport-loving kid. Don’t forget to pick up all the matching accessories.

10 A Cooler Tote

It’s a cooler, but carries like a tote! The LIVE IN STYLE Pink Print Cooler Tote comes in a few color options, each just $12.99. Each has a 14-can cooler capacity, double-handle tote, padded grip, front pocket, and an aluminum liner for hot/cold temperature stabilization.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Fashion Earrings

The new collection of jewelry is also flying off shelves. Shoppers love the Serra Turquoise Dangle Everyday Fashion Earrings for $4.99, but there are tons of other styles that are equally chic. Shop all these items and more at your local Aldi.