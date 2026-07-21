11 Best New Target Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Shop the best new Target fall finds for late July, from a Studio McGee wreath to a 5-wick candle.

Target’s fall section arrives in late July before anyone has asked for it, but right when everyone secretly needs it. If you’re eager to trade in the blistering heat for a cool, crisp autumn day, this week’s drop delivers that feeling ahead of schedule. Here, we’ve got foliage-themed wall art, a fall wreath in purple and green, Thanksgiving and harvest decor, and a beloved children’s book to help the youngest members of the household ring in the season. Read on for the eleven fall finds at Target hitting shelves in late July.

1 Set of 2 Fall Landscape Wall Art—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Two muted fall landscape prints framed in mismatched wood give a wall the layered look that’s coordinated, but individually distinct. This Hearth & Hand set of 2 fall landscape wall art is $29.99 for both and one of the stronger wall decor values in this week’s drop.

2 Heirloom Wooden Pumpkin

This heirloom wooden pumpkin has a substantial, handcrafted quality that makes it look like something passed down rather than purchased last Tuesday. It leans into the season without trending towards tacky, and it costs just $22.95.

3 18×18 Fall Square Throw Pillow

This Kensington Garden fall square throw pillow comes in four fall-themed patterns that work from September through Thanksgiving. For a subtle nod to the season, stick with the autumnal plaid for $27.99.

4 Transpac Mini Turkey Decorative Figurines

These 12 mini turkey figurines make a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving tablescape, but look just as good scattered across a mantel or book shelf in the months leading up to the holiday. This Transpac set of 12 mini turkey figurines is the most bountiful find in this week’s drop. It’s $27.99 for the dozen.

5 3-Pack Harvest Ceramic Mushroom Critter Decorative Accent Set

Not every piece of fall decor needs a leaf or a pumpkin—not when you can broaden the look with these three ceramic mushroom critters for $5. They’re small, specific, and charming in the particular way that Hyde & EEK! Boutique consistently delivers at this price point.

6 5-Wick Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle

This fall candle that fills a room rather than scenting a corner, with five wicks in a 32-ounce scalloped ceramic jar—a format designed for large spaces and long evenings. This Hearth & Hand 32oz 5-wick rustic ceramic jar candle is $29.99 and the most substantial home fragrance investment in this week’s drop.

7 36.75×30.75 Vertical Fall Tree Framed Wall Art

This scenic framed print of fall foliage works year-round, but looks especisally on point as the leaves begin to turn outside. This Hearth & Hand vertical fall tree framed wall art is $59.99 and the statement piece of this week’s fall drop.

8 Fall Wreath

Purple and green is an unexpected fall wreath color combination, which is exactly what makes this Threshold Studio McGee fall wreath worth stopping for. It reads botanical and distinctive rather than your typical orange-and-brown seasonal default. It’s $35 and when it’s displayed on your front door, sets a tone before anyone steps foot in your home.

9 Biscuit and the Great Fall Day

Biscuit is the children’s book character that has been reliably teaching early readers for decades, and a fall edition means the seasonal reading list for small people is covered. This Biscuit and the Great Fall Day is $9.50, and a great back to school gift for Kindergarten and first graders.

10 C&F Home Pumpkin Hooked Petite Pillow

This C&F Home pumpkin hooked petite pillow has the handmade, textured quality of hooked textile work. The pumpkin motif is rendered in raised loops that add dimension and warmth to a fall vignette. At 8×12 inches it’s a small accent piece, but it earns its spot on a bench, a chair, or a fall display. And at $17.59, you can afford to pair it with some of the other pillows above.

11 Sweet Water Decor Fall Leaves 9oz Amber Jar Soy Candle

This Sweet Water Decor fall leaves soy candle comes in an amber jar for a distinctly autumnal look. The warm glass tone pairs naturally with the fall leaves scent, making it a thoughtful home fragrance choice rather than a seasonal impulse buy. It’s $24.