11 Best Shower Curtains and Bathroom Finds at Target Under $20

Elevate your bathroom space with these stylish, budget-friendly Target decor finds.

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Giving your bathroom a quick touch up doesn’t have to mean a full (very expensive) renovation. Target is packed with affordable finds that can instantly elevate your space, from patterned shower curtains to countertop organizers and decorative accessories. In addition to being functional, these bathroom upgrades all come in at under $20, proving that even small changes can make a difference.

1 PEVA Floral Blooms Shower Curtain

A new shower curtain is one of the fastest ways to transform a bathroom, and this PEVA Floral Blooms Shower Curtain makes a bold statement without being overwhelming. It also includes matching rings, making it an easy update that’s ready to hang right immediately .

2 Small Glass Bath Canister

Small details can make the biggest difference in a bathroom, and this Small Glass Bath Canister delivers both style and function. It’s perfect for storing everyday essentials while the brass accents add a polished, upscale look to your countertop.

3 Botanical Boho Shower Curtain

Bring a calming feel to your bathroom with this Botanical Boho Shower Curtain print. The soft design adds character without feeling like too much, while the water resistant fabric makes it as practical as it is attractive.

4 Bath Counter Tray

A decorative tray can make everyday essentials feel organized instead of cluttered. Use this Bath Counter Tray to organize everything from perfume and scented candles, to soap and moisturizer while giving your vanity a cleaner feel.

5 13pc PEVA Ocean Swell Shower Curtain with Rings Set – Blue

This PEVA Ocean Swell Shower Curtain with Rings Set adds a fresh, relaxed feel that’s ideal for creating a coastal styled bathroom. Since it comes with rings, it’s an affordable touch that takes just minutes to put up.

6 Brass Bathroom Hand Towel Stand – Antique Finish

Swap out a basic towel bar for this Brass Bathroom Hand Towel Stand to give your bathroom a special touch. The antique brass finish adds warmth to both modern and traditional spaces.

7 Modern Abstract Shower Curtain

If you prefer a contemporary aesthetic, this Modern Abstract Shower Curtain offers an easy refresh. The artsy pattern is eye-catching, while the curtain itself remains versatile enough to pair with a wide variety of bathroom styles.

8 Maison Toothbrush and Makeup Brush Holder with Sliding Lid – 3 Tiers

Keep everything from makeup brushes to other bathroom essentials organized with this Maison Toothbrush and Makeup Brush Holder. The sliding lid helps keep items protected while incorporating more storage on bathroom counters.

9 PEVA Stripe Shower Curtain with Rings Set – Navy

Give your bathroom a new look simply by swapping in a clean, new shower curtain. This navy PEVA Stripe Shower Curtain with Rings Set offers a crisp look that works well with many bathroom designs.

10 Round Vanity Organizer with Wood Handles

This Round Vanity Organizer with Wood Handles keeps makeup, skincare, and more neatly arranged while making everything easier to get to. The wood handles give it a more elevated appearance than a basic plastic organizer.

11 Truly Soft Everyday Shower Curtain

Sometimes the tiny updates have the biggest impact. This versatile Truly Soft Everyday Shower Curtain features a clean design that blends into almost any bathroom style, making it an easy choice whether you’re starting from scratch or adding to your current decor.