11 Target Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Upgrade your home with these stylish, affordable decor picks that mimic a high-end designer look.

You don’t have to spend Pottery Barn prices to give your home a designer inspired appearance. Target continues to roll out furniture and home decor with classic finishes, neutral palettes, and elevated detailing that feel far more expensive than their price tags suggest. From statement lighting and mirrors, to textured rugs and decorative accents, these finds deliver high-end style while keeping your budget intact.

1 Washable Astra Vintage Persian Indoor Flatweave Area Rug

A vintage looking rug can instantly make a room feel more layered, and this Washable Astra Vintage Persian Indoor Flatweave Area Rug offers the same look as Pottery Barn rugs. The faded pattern gives it a collected, lived-in look, while the flatweave makes it practical for high traffic households and spaces.

2 23″ Farmhouse Ceramic Urn Pot Table Lamp

Classic urn-shaped table lamps never seem to go out of style, and this Farmhouse Ceramic Urn Pot Table Lamp brings that same relaxed farmhouse aesthetic for much less. Its textured finish and simple look create a simple elegance that works equally well on bedside tables or in the living room.

3 96″ Black Olive Artificial Tree

Oversized artificial trees have become a staple in homes, but they often come with high price tags. This tall Black Olive Artificial Tree creates the same organic look that Pottery Barn is known for, adding height, texture, and greenery to a room without the extra chore of watering it.

4 16″ x 20″ Matted to 11″ x 14″ Wavy Frame

Decorative picture frames can completely change the look of a gallery wall, and this Wavy Frame design feels especially fun. The sculptural edges give it a playful appearance that resembles boutique pieces without the markup.

5 5-Wick Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle

Even after the candle has finished burning, this 5-Wick Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle doubles as stylish home decor. The oversized design, neutral color, and lightly textured finish give it the upscale look of decorative candles often found in luxury home stores.

6 20″ x 65″ Arch Floor Mirror

Arched mirrors remain one of the easiest ways to make a room feel a bit bigger and brighter. This 20″ x 65″ Arch Floor Mirror combines a natural wood frame with a curved top, creating a look that blends seamlessly into a variety of styles.

7 Ribbed Glass Diffuser

A diffuser can serve as both fragrance and decor, and this Ribbed Glass Diffuser does just that. The textured glass and minimalist styling make it look more expensive while adding a subtle decorative accent to shelves, vanities, or tables.

8 24″ x 30″ Scalloped Wall Mirror

Scalloped edges have been having a moment, popping up in home decor, and this 24″ x 30″ Scalloped Wall Mirror embraces the look without feeling like too much. Its natural wood frame softens the playful shape, resulting in a piece that feels warm and stylish.

9 Irving Seeded Glass Iron Modern Contemporary LED Vanity Light

Upgrading light fixtures is a quick way to elevate a home, and this Irving Seeded Glass Iron Modern Contemporary LED Vanity Light glass vanity light delivers a custom look. The combination of glass shades and sleek metal hardware gives it a high-end look.

10 Sukie Modern Offset Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Neutral striped rugs like the Sukie Modern Offset Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug are popular among shoppers when it comes to decorating patios, sunrooms, and other casual spaces. They add texture without overwhelming the room. This design has a relaxed feel of pricier rugs while offering the strength needed for everyday use.

11 Round Exaggerated Rim Vase

Simple ceramic vases are a decorating staple, especially when they feature sculptural shapes like this Round Exaggerated Rim Vase. The exaggerated rim gives it an artisan feel that looks beautiful displayed solo or filled with seasonal plants, making it an easy way to recreate Pottery Barn style for less.