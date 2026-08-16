11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-August

The latest additions include car care items, power tools, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s been a great summer for shopping at Harbor Freight, with no shortage of great finds across all categories. And as we push through the last full month of summer, the value tool retailer is keeping up with its commitment to refresh their inventory with fantastic new product additions. Some of the latest include backup power supplies, tool storage solutions, home auto care essentials, and (of course) power tools. Want to see the latest and greatest? Here are the best new Harbor Freight finds hitting shelves in mid-August.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $20.

1 Maddox Pneumatic Dent Puller

The only thing worse than dinging your vehicle is getting the bill from the body shop when it comes time to make those repairs. Luckily, you can take some of those repairs into your own hands with a Maddox Pneumatic Dent Puller ($89.99). It’s also safe on paint, so you won’t add insult to injury when using it!

2 Yukon Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top

In most cases, work tables are a fixed item in any shop or garage. But with a Yukon Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top ($279.99), you can wheel some extra surface space practically anywhere you need it. It also doesn’t hurt that this item is currently on sale for $50 off for members of the Harbor Freight Inside Track loyalty program!

Harbor Freight shoppers point out that it’s also incredibly versatile beyond traditional workshop setups, with some saying they’ve adopted it as an outdoor prep station for grilling and cooking. Others simply appreciate how durable the item is.

3 Predator 5000 Watt Dual-Fuel SUPER QUIET Inverter Generator with Remote Start

We can’t control when the power goes out. But fortunately, you can have a say on whether or not your home actually goes dark, thanks to this impressive Predator 5000 Watt Dual-Fuel SUPER QUIET Inverter Generator ($779.99).

The debut item has a ton of handy features, including a remote starter, an easy ignition, and a handy digital display, all while running quietly. But most importantly, it also pumps out plenty of power that can keep your air conditioner, heaters, appliances, and lights running.

4 Bauer 2-1/2 in. Cordless Compact Band Saw

When it comes to helpful power tools, this Bauer 2-1/2 in. Cordless Compact Band Saw ($89.99) is yet another debut item that is already becoming a Harbor Freight customer go-to. This model is lightweight and more compact, making it easier to use than traditional versions for cutting pipes, angle iron, rebar, and other small workpieces.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tailgate and Outdoor Finds.

5 Hercules Compact Table Saw with Rack and Pinion Fence

Need to make some bigger cuts? This Hercules Compact Table Saw with Rack and Pinion Fence ($299.99) helps provide that accuracy you need to get the job done right, with an integrated table extension and a powerful motor. We also love its minimal footprint that makes for easy storage.

6 Yukon 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet

With all of the tools and workshop items we’ve been grabbing at Harbor Freight lately, we’ve run a little short on storage space. Luckily, this Yukon 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet ($329.99) has wheeled in to the rescue, with over 11,000 cubic inches and up to 1,200 pounds of mobile storage capacity.

7 Hercules Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool

Working on a touch-up job? This Hercules Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool ($149.99) could put your existing tool to shame, with 1,000 to 3,700 RPM of power that will help with any stripping, removing, and conditioning you need.

Shoppers in the review section are already gushing over the new tool. One calls it “a must-have,” adding that it’s “powerful, well-manufactured, and another example of outstanding Hercules performance tools.”

8 Bauer Cordless Pruner

With fall on the horizon, a new phase of gardening work will soon be here. And if you’re preparing to prune plants before winter arrives, you’ll want to grab a Bauer Cordless Pruner ($64.99) to make the job much easier. With the ability to cut through branches over an inch thick and with up to 2,000 cuts per charge, you’ll breeze through what can be a daunting annual task.

“This was the best garden tool I have purchased in a long time,” writes one happy customer in their review. “I have arthritic hands, and it made the trimming work so easy. So glad I found this when I was searching for garden help. Love it.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Workshop Finds Under $25.

9 Vanguard 25 ft. x 8/3 Gauge, NEMA 6-50 40 Amp Extension Cord

Extension cords are a garage must-have, but not all can handle the power requirements needed for some heftier equipment. This Vanguard 25 ft. x 8/3 Gauge, NEMA 6-50 40 Amp Extension Cord ($69.99) is perfect for those tools and appliances that require even more electricity, including welding equipment.

10 Braun Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight

Sure, your phone’s flashlight might be handy for finding your keys in the dark. But for those times when you really need to be able to see in the dark, we’d suggest grabbing a Braun Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight ($24.99). Capable of producing 2,200 lumens of ultrabright light and illuminating up to 1,300 feet away, this highly durable item is a must-have for boaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and homeowners who appreciate being able to find their way to the woodpile at night.

“This light is handy to have in a vehicle or on a nightstand,” writes one happy customer. “If you are looking for a replacement to an old flashlight that takes $15 worth of batteries to run it… Here is the replacement.”

11 One Stop Gardens Winter Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater

Sure, it might still be hot out right now. But in just a few weeks, you’ll be glad you have this One Stop Gardens Winter Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater ($39.99) on hand to keep warm when it comes time to swap out your floor fan.

“Puts out a terrific amount of heat, includes great features at a very competitive price,” writes one Harbor Freight shopper.