11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Flying Off Shelves This August

The latest drop includes brand new power tools, storage options, and more.

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There’s no doubt about it: This has been a fantastic summer for shopping at Harbor Freight. But even besides the incredible sales on top of the already low prices, the value tool and hardware retailer has added some truly essential items to their lineup—and customers are taking note. Some of the latest most popular items include storage and organizational items, outdoor essentials, well-priced power tools, and so much more. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Here are the best new Harbor Freight finds dropping this August.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tailgate and Outdoor Finds.

1 Icon 12:1 Professional Multi-Laser Infrared Thermometer

When it comes to tools that are as versatile as they are handy, it’s hard to top an Icon 12:1 Professional Multi-Laser Infrared Thermometer ($64.99). From working the grill and making auto repairs to checking for drafts and making HVAC fixes, this debut product is quickly becoming a fast seller at Harbor Freight.

2 Bauer Cordless Pruner

With fall on the horizon, a new phase of gardening work will soon be here. And if you’re preparing to prune plants before winter arrives, you’ll want to grab a Bauer Cordless Pruner ($64.99) to make the job much easier. With the ability to cut through branches over an inch thick and with up to 2,000 cuts per charge, you’ll breeze through what can be a daunting annual task.

“This was the best garden tool I have purchased in a long time,” writes one happy customer in their review. “I have arthritic hands, and it made the trimming work so easy. So glad I found this when I was searching for garden help. Love it.”

3 Bauer 2-1/2 in. Cordless Compact Band Saw

Speaking of helpful power tools, this Bauer 2-1/2 in. Cordless Compact Band Saw ($89.99) is yet another debut item that is already becoming a Harbor Freight customer go-to. This model is lightweight and more compact, making it easier to use than traditional versions for cutting pipes, angle iron, rebar, and other small workpieces.

4 CoverPro 10 ft. x 10 ft. Slant-Leg Pop-Up Canopy

Tailgating season is just around the corner. And since game day celebrations are a rain-or-shine affair, you’ll be prepared for both with this CoverPro 10 ft. x 10 ft. Slant-Leg Pop-Up Canopy ($57.99)! Customers who’ve purchased it gush that it’s “durable” and “easy to set up,” no matter where you are.

“Great tent for tailgating or cookout shade for food and guests,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Good quality; even held up under a downpour that lasted about 10 minutes.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Lighting Finds Under $20.

5 Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight

We’ve already talked up Harbor Freight in the past for their affordable lighting solutions. But with the recent release of this Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight ($49.99), the future is looking even brighter (pun fully intended). With up to 2,100 lumens of light, this model is perfect for auto work under the hood or any task that requires full visibility.

One of the many five-star reviewers says it “quickly became a daily driver for my family and me,” gushing about how versatile it is.

“It gets used all the time, working on cars, lighting up hallway closets, and reading books during the night,” they write. “The beam is wide, the light is crisp and even. The durability feels top-notch, and it even doubles as a battery bank. The light lasts long enough for me to do what I need to.”

6 Yukon 46 in., 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet

What’s the best kind of tool organizational solution? One that can also double as a workbench! This Yukon 46 in., 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet ($359.99) not only has nine drawers with a 1,200-pound tool storage capacity to stash your items, but also a solid wood top that will increase your usable workspace.

“For the price range, this is one of the best toolboxes that is available,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The nine-drawer combination is excellent to categorize your small, medium, and large tools and test/electronic equipment. Easy to assemble and a great add-on to any shop.”

7 Doyle 8-in-1 Magnetic Nut Driver

If we’ve learned anything by now, it’s that Harbor Freight is filled with all kinds of essential tools we wouldn’t have thought to buy otherwise. This Doyle 8-in-1 Magnetic Nut Driver ($24.99) is a must-have for dealing with recessed areas, with seven different driver sizes and one socket adapter for maximum versatility.

8 Predator 2000 Watt Power Station

Whether you’re car camping or need a way to power your equipment for tailgating, it’s hard to do better than this Predator 2000 Watt Power Station ($999.99). It can charge up to 11 devices at once, and fully recharges at the end of the day in as little as 90 minutes!

It also has an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with happy customers saying it’s got “plenty of power, good battery life, [and is] easy to move around.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench and Tool Storage Finds Under $15.

9 Bauer Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit, 14-Piece

Hoping to get more hands-on as we roll into fall? This Bauer Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit ($39.99) is perfect for DIY projects, with 14 accessories you’ll need for carving, engraving, grinding, sanding, and polishing your way through those intricate tasks.

10 One Stop Gardens Winter Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater

Sure, it might still be hot out right now. But in just a few weeks, you’ll be glad you have this One Stop Gardens Winter Watt Oscillating Parabolic Heater ($39.99) on hand to keep warm when it comes time to swap out your floor fan.

“Puts out a terrific amount of heat, includes great features at a very competitive price,” writes one Harbor Freight shopper.”

11 Luminar Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights

Yes, we’ve been saying all spring and summer long how important it is to get the right string light setup for your outdoor space. But with Halloween on the horizon, you might want to consider swapping in these Luminar Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights ($49.99). They can go from bright and cheerful for dinner parties to ominous and brooding for your seasonal fall display, then to a whole new look for the holidays with the push of a button!