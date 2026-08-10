Shop 7 new Aldi small-space finds under $10, from cozy sheet sets to beautiful ombre bead candles.

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Are you shopping for a small space, like a dorm room or studio apartment? Head on over to Aldi. The grocery store, which always has an assortment of home furnishings, has lots of essentials for any starter pad or small apartment, including charging gadgets, bedding, candles, and more. What should you shop for from this week’s latest drop of “Aldi Finds”? Here are the 7 best new Aldi small-space finds under $10.

1 Bathmat Sets

If you have a small bathroom that is pretty basic, you can make it cozier with bath rugs. For $14.99, you can get the Kirkton House Blue Bath Rug Set, which comes with two beautiful rugs of different sizes. The set is available in a few color options to match other items in the collection.

2 A Small Trash Can

While the Kirkton House Purple Rectangular Bathroom Bin is designed for a bathroom, with a tightly closing lid to keep trash safe, it can really be used in any room. It is just $9.99 and comes in a variety of colors. Don’t forget to buy tiny trash bags to put inside of it.

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3 Sheet Sets

Wait, Aldi sells sheet sets for under $10? The Campus Collection By Kirkton Pink Sheet Set is designed for back-to-school use. The sheet sets are available in twin and full sizes, and come with top and fitted sheets plus pillow shams. Get them in a variety of colors, just $7.99 per set.

4 Ombre Bead Candles

I love candles, as they infuse scent, light, and style into any space. The Kirkton House Ombre Bead Candle comes in a few design and scent options, including this Enchanted Rose. Each candle, which comes in a jar decorated with pretty, 3D beads, is only $7.99.

5 A Cozy Throw Blanket

What makes a bed even cozier? When you make it with an ultra-soft throw blanket. There are a few new patterns and colors of the Kirkton House Ultra Cozy Knit Throw, including this Pink Checkerboard print. Each is $19.99.

6 LoveShackFancy Looking Comforters

The Campus Collection By Kirkton also has some gorgeous comforters. This one is $19.99 and comes in a few LoveShackFancy vibe patterns, including a purple floral print. They come in sizes Twin XL or Full, and each is reversible.

7 A Space-Saving Standing Charger

If you don’t have room for all your gadgets, get the Bauhn 3-in-1 Standing Charger for $14.99. The premium wireless charging station comes with a USB-C Charging cord and charges your phone, watch, and earbuds at the same time. Shop these items and more at your local Aldi this week before they sell out.