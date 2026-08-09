11 Michaels Fall Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

These stylish fall home finds from Michaels look much more expensive than they actually are.

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As the seasons change, Michaels is one of the best places to find affordable fall décor that doesn’t look cheap. From cozy pillows and blankets, to realistic pumpkins and statement pieces, these autumn themed finds can instantly make your home feel more inviting without spending a fortune.

1 Green Leaf Pumpkin Tabletop Decor by Ashland

This Green Leaf Pumpkin Tabletop Decor by Ashland puts a fun twist on classic fall décor with its green tones and accents. Display it on a dining table or entryway for an elegant seasonal touch that looks far pricier than its price tag.

2 Pumpkin Punch Scented Round Dough Bowl Candle by Ashland

The right candle instantly gives your home a boutique inspired style. Even after the Pumpkin Punch Scented Round Dough Bowl Candle by Ashland is finished, the bowl can be reused as decorative storage or filled with seasonal finds.

3 120ct Fall Leaves Curtain String Lights by Ashland

Soft lighting always makes a space feel cozier, and these Fall Leaves Curtain String Lights by Ashland are perfect for creating an inviting fall atmosphere. Hang them behind a window, along a wall, or around a nook in your house to add a little seasonal charm.

4 Fall Pumpkin Heart Throw Pillow Covers Set of 2

Switching out pillow covers is an easy way to refresh your living room for fall. These Fall Pumpkin Heart Throw Pillow Covers bring texture and seasonal style while giving existing throw pillows a new look.

5 9.5″ Dark Orange Decorative Pumpkin by Ashland

A deep colored decorative pumpkin makes for a timeless centerpiece that works from early fall through Thanksgiving. Pair the Dark Orange Decorative Pumpkin by Ashland with candles or smaller pumpkins for a layered style.

6 22″ Burnt Orange & Yellow Heather Wreath by Ashland

A full wreath instantly builds up your home’s curb appeal and makes your front door feel ready for the season. The warm mix of tones in this Burnt Orange & Yellow Heather Wreath by Ashland creates a beautiful display that feels upscale.

7 Fall Decor for Home Wooden Block Table Sign

Small decorative signs are a quick way to add seasonal charm to shelves, tables, or l displays. This Fall Wooden Block Table Sign fits beautifully into modern fall décor and traditional styles.

8 Solar Fall Acorn String Lights

Bring a festive glow to porches, patios, or walkways with these Solar Fall Acorn String Lights. Since they’re powered by the sun, they’re a simple way to decorate outdoor spaces without worrying about cords.

9 Battilo Home Caramel Throw Blanket

A cozy, soft throw blanket like the Battilo Home Caramel Throw Blanket is one of the simplest ways to make a room feel ready for cooler weather. The rich coloring adds warmth while also serving as a fall accent draped across a couch or bed.

10 Fall Wooden House Decor Set

Mini wooden house decorations continue to be a popular home décor trend, and this seasonal Fall Wooden House Decor Set fits beautifully into mantels, bookshelves, or table displays. They create a cozy, collected vibe without a ton of effort.

11 Pumpkin Shaped Coir Door Mat

A festive doormat is one of the easiest ways to welcome guests while gearing up for the season. This Pumpkin Shaped Coir Door Mat adds personality to your front porch and looks like something you’d find in an upscale boutique shop.