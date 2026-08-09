11 Best New Dollar General Fall Bathroom Finds Under $5

Refresh your bathroom for fall with affordable décor, organizers, and seasonal scents.

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The quickest way to give a bathroom a seasonal refresh isn’t a full renovation or an expensive shopping trip. A handful of thoughtful swaps can completely change the feel of the space, especially as fall rolls around and richer colors, cozy scents, and textured accessories start replacing summer staples. And true to their reputation, Dollar General’s latest collection makes that seasonal update surprisingly affordable. From practical organizers to pumpkin-inspired accents and autumn fragrances, these under-$5 finds prove even the smallest room in the house deserves a little fall personality without stretching the budget.

1 Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Odor Fighting Pumpkin Roll Scent

Nothing sets the tone for fall quite like a seasonal fragrance, and this pumpkin roll-scented Febreze bathroom air freshener keeps the space smelling fresh while helping fight lingering odors. It’s an effortless way to add an autumn touch that guests will notice the moment they walk in. It’s priced at $3.50.

2 Seagrass Wrapped Storage Jar with Lid Bathroom Organizer

Storage can double as décor with this seagrass-wrapped jar, which brings warmth and natural texture to bathroom counters. Fill it with cotton balls, bath salts, or everyday essentials to keep clutter contained while giving the room a more polished look. It works right now in summer, still looks right in fall, and costs just $3.

3 Harvest Tabletop White Ceramic Milk Jug Pitcher Décor

Although designed as seasonal décor, this ceramic milk jug works beautifully in a bathroom holding faux stems, dried eucalyptus, or even makeup brushes. Its understated farmhouse style makes it easy to display well beyond the fall season. You’ll find it priced at $5.

4 Comfort Bay Essentials Soft Bath Towel

A fresh set of towels instantly makes a bathroom feel cleaner and more inviting, and this soft Comfort Bay option delivers a subtle seasonal update with its muted rose hue. It works equally well in a guest bath or everyday routine while adding a gentle pop of color. Expect to pay $5.

5 Harvest Striped Printed Tie Towel

If you’re going for something more obviously seasonal, these “Grateful, Thankful, Blessed” hand towels are one of the easiest ways to celebrate fall without committing to major decorating changes. Use them now or save them for your Thanksgiving gathering. Just $3.

6 Studio Selection Honey and Milk Scented Hand Soap

Swapping hand soap for an autumn-inspired scent is a small change that makes a noticeable difference. The honey and milk fragrance offers a cozy alternative to bright summer scents, while the simple bottle fits easily into most bathroom styles. At only $1, it’s the lowest-priced find on the list.

7 Suave Moisturizing Body Wash

And, if you love that scent, add this generous pump bottle of moisturizing body wash to your lineup, complete with vitamin E. It’s a practical everyday staple that also feels perfectly suited to cooler weather routines. This body wash comes in at $5.

8 Comfort Bay Round Bathmat

A new bathmat can refresh the entire room without requiring much effort or expense. With a rich color and round silhouette, this Comfort Bay design adds softness underfoot while introducing a different shape that breaks up the usual straight lines found in most bathrooms. It sells for just $2.25.

9 Harvest Orange Pumpkin Shaped Transparent Storage Jar

This pumpkin-shaped storage jar manages to be festive and functional at the same time. Fill it with cotton swabs, bath salts, or individually wrapped soaps to add a cheerful pop of seasonal color without sacrificing organization. Best of all, this decorative organizer costs only $1.

10 True Living Mahogany Driftwood Scented Candle

Warm woodsy notes make Mahogany Driftwood a natural fit for autumn, adding a cozy atmosphere during relaxing baths or evening routines. The classic jar design blends easily with a variety of decorating styles while introducing another layer of seasonal fragrance. The candle retails for $5.

11 Harvest Orange Tabletop LED Light-Up Pumpkin Décor

A glowing pumpkin is one of those seasonal accents that instantly makes a space feel warmer, and this tabletop version is perfectly sized for a bathroom counter or open shelf. The built-in LED light creates a cozy evening glow without taking up much room, making it an easy finishing touch alongside candles, hand towels, or other fall accessories. This festive décor piece is available for just $3.