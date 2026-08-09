Shop 7 new Hobby Lobby fall lanterns that glow like high-end decor, from rustic farmhouse styles to ornate gold sets.

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Lanterns are a great decorative item, whether you rely on real candles or LED alternatives. If you want to add some lanterns to your indoor and outdoor spaces, Hobby Lobby is a great place to find them. The home decor store has tons of options at a variety of price points that shoppers buy on repeat. Many of them sell out fast. What should you buy if you want to add a little lantern glow? Here are 7 new Hobby Lobby fall lanterns that glow like high-end decor.

1 This Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set That Is “Great Quality”

Shoppers love the Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set a great deal for $28.98. “I’m truly impressed by this purchase! Great quality and bigger than I expected – I highly recommend this product,” writes one. “I was pleasantly surprised with the large size, quality and cost value of the lanterns! They were exactly what I was looking for to add to my front porch with flameless candles. I would highly recommend,” adds another. “Very happy with the quality, they are sturdy with some weight to them, (but not a thin cheap tin) the height & scale is just what we were looking for a good value,” says a third.

2 An Ornate Lantern Set with Antique Vibes

Looking for a lantern with antique vibes? The Ornate Gold Arch Metal Lantern Set for $21.98 is a shopper favorite. The set comes with two lanterns, a smaller and bigger one, each with a gold, metallic finish and white markings all throughout. The intricate, cutout scroll pattern that decorates two sides gives them an elegant and ornate look. “I loved the lanterns. I would like one more to have a triad,” a shopper says.

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3 And, Another Gold Lantern with Vintage Feels

Shoppers also love the à la carte Antique Gold Ornate Metal Lantern for $16.99. “Purchased this lantern to add to our holiday theme decor.It is a gem. It has a good weight to it and is well made. The construction is flawless with reference to the hinge and closure mechanism,” a shopper says. “This is a really nice lantern! We used several at our wedding! It’s definitely got a greenish undertone… which I loved, but good for people to know!” another added.

4 A Farmhouse Feeling Lantern

If you are into the farmhouse look, the White Vintage Farmhouse Metal Lantern is perfect, just $15.99. “I like it very much. Using it on the Mantel with led battery operated candles inside and small Red Poinsettias greenery w/ red Xmas bulbs attached at the top. It’s so beautiful and warming to look at,” a shopper declares. “The lanterns are very nice. I bought 7 of them to hang on my porch. They look beautiful and having a remote is the best. They stay in for 6 hours and automatically go off for 18 hours,” another adds.

5 A Brown Rustic Farmhouse Lantern

The Brown Rustic Farmhouse Wood Lantern is another farmhouse style for $16.99. “These are beautiful and bigger than I was expecting! They were packaged very well and arrived with no damage. They are perfect sitting on my hearth in our log cabin! Rustic but not tacky,” says a shopper. “These lanterns are so pretty. I have had so many compliments on them. They are alot bigger than I thought. Don’t wait just buy them. You’ll be glad you did!!” another adds.

6 A Metal Farmhouse Lanter

A third farmhouse option? The Crossbuck Farmhouse Metal Lantern for $11.99. “This lantern is a very nice quality. The red shade is brushed with strokes of black here and there to give it a rustic appearance. I ordered 5 this size and 5 smaller. They arrived wrapped very securely. I’m very impressed!” a shopper says.

7 And, a Black and Copper Round Lantern

One of the most unique lanterns I spotted was the Black & Copper Round Metal Lantern for $17.99. “Beautiful! Worked perfect for wedding centerpieces. Good quality and great price,” a shopper said. “LOVE IT! Looks like I paid a lot more for it than I did,” another adds. “Beautiful, well made and worth the cost. I went back and purchased a second one and will use them for fall & Christmas decorating,” says a third.