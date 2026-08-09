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7 New Hobby Lobby Fall Lanterns That Glow Like High-End Decor

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 9, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Hobby Lobby fall lanterns that glow like high-end decor, from rustic farmhouse styles to ornate gold sets.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 9, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lanterns are a great decorative item, whether you rely on real candles or LED alternatives. If you want to add some lanterns to your indoor and outdoor spaces, Hobby Lobby is a great place to find them. The home decor store has tons of options at a variety of price points that shoppers buy on repeat. Many of them sell out fast. What should you buy if you want to add a little lantern glow? Here are 7 new Hobby Lobby fall lanterns that glow like high-end decor.

1
This Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set That Is “Great Quality”

Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set
Hobby Lobby

Shoppers love the Industrial Open Metal Lantern Set a great deal for $28.98. “I’m truly impressed by this purchase! Great quality and bigger than I expected – I highly recommend this product,” writes one. “I was pleasantly surprised with the large size, quality and cost value of the lanterns! They were exactly what I was looking for to add to my front porch with flameless candles. I would highly recommend,” adds another. “Very happy with the quality, they are sturdy with some weight to them, (but not a thin cheap tin) the height & scale is just what we were looking for a good value,” says a third.

2
An Ornate Lantern Set with Antique Vibes

Ornate Gold Arch Metal Lantern Set
Hobby Lobby

Looking for a lantern with antique vibes? The Ornate Gold Arch Metal Lantern Set for $21.98 is a shopper favorite. The set comes with two lanterns, a smaller and bigger one, each with a gold, metallic finish and white markings all throughout. The intricate, cutout scroll pattern that decorates two sides gives them an elegant and ornate look. “I loved the lanterns. I would like one more to have a triad,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3
And, Another Gold Lantern with Vintage Feels

Antique Gold Ornate Metal Lantern
Hobby Lobby

Shoppers also love the à la carte Antique Gold Ornate Metal Lantern for $16.99. “Purchased this lantern to add to our holiday theme decor.It is a gem. It has a good weight to it and is well made. The construction is flawless with reference to the hinge and closure mechanism,” a shopper says. “This is a really nice lantern! We used several at our wedding! It’s definitely got a greenish undertone… which I loved, but good for people to know!” another added.

4
A Farmhouse Feeling Lantern

White Vintage Farmhouse Metal Lantern
Hobby Lobby

If you are into the farmhouse look, the White Vintage Farmhouse Metal Lantern is perfect, just $15.99. “I like it very much. Using it on the Mantel with led battery operated candles inside and small Red Poinsettias greenery w/ red Xmas bulbs attached at the top. It’s so beautiful and warming to look at,” a shopper declares. “The lanterns are very nice. I bought 7 of them to hang on my porch. They look beautiful and having a remote is the best. They stay in for 6 hours and automatically go off for 18 hours,” another adds.

5
A Brown Rustic Farmhouse Lantern

Brown Rustic Farmhouse Wood Lantern
Hobby Lobby

The Brown Rustic Farmhouse Wood Lantern is another farmhouse style for $16.99. “These are beautiful and bigger than I was expecting! They were packaged very well and arrived with no damage. They are perfect sitting on my hearth in our log cabin! Rustic but not tacky,” says a shopper. “These lanterns are so pretty. I have had so many compliments on them. They are alot bigger than I thought. Don’t wait just buy them. You’ll be glad you did!!” another adds.

6
A Metal Farmhouse Lanter

Crossbuck Farmhouse Metal Lantern
Hobby Lobby

A third farmhouse option? The Crossbuck Farmhouse Metal Lantern for $11.99. “This lantern is a very nice quality. The red shade is brushed with strokes of black here and there to give it a rustic appearance. I ordered 5 this size and 5 smaller. They arrived wrapped very securely. I’m very impressed!” a shopper says.

7
And, a Black and Copper Round Lantern

Black and Copper Round Metal Lantern
Hobby Lobby

One of the most unique lanterns I spotted was the Black & Copper Round Metal Lantern for $17.99. “Beautiful! Worked perfect for wedding centerpieces. Good quality and great price,” a shopper said. “LOVE IT! Looks like I paid a lot more for it than I did,” another adds. “Beautiful, well made and worth the cost. I went back and purchased a second one and will use them for fall & Christmas decorating,” says a third.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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