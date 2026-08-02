11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Shelves in August

These new Hobby Lobby arrivals bring fresh style to every room.

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As always at Hobby Lobby, this month’s lineup is chock-full of crafts and DIY projects. But August is also when some of the best home finds begin appearing on shelves before the seasonal rush of fall. Alongside pumpkins and harvest accents, retailers are also rolling out everyday decor pieces that work long after autumn has passed, making this one of the smartest times to refresh a room without committing to an overhaul.

Hobby Lobby’s newest arrivals lean into warm neutrals, textured finishes, and classic decorative accents with a few playful seasonal pieces mixed in. Whether you’re updating a coffee table, swapping out bathroom textiles, or picking up a few festive figures for the dining room, these new finds offer plenty of inspiration.

1 Brown & White Turkey Figurine

Bring a subtle harvest touch to your table with the brown and white turkey figurine. Its neutral color palette feels softer than traditional fall décor, making it easy to pair with wood accents, candles, or seasonal florals without overwhelming the display. This charming accent is priced at $6.59.

2 Metallic Gold Pheasant Figurine

Continuing with a seasonal bird theme, this metallic gold pheasant figurine adds a polished finish to mantels, bookshelves, or Thanksgiving centerpieces. Its shimmering gold surface catches the light while bringing a more elevated take on seasonal decorating. You can add this decorative piece to your collection for $8.99.

3 Love Framed Heart Decor

Simple sentiment meets classic styling in this decorative heart frame . The compact design makes it easy to display on a shelf, nightstand, or entryway table where it adds a warm personal touch. This heartfelt accent comes in at just $6.99.

4 Creamy Beige Ribbed Bowl

Texture does all the work in this creamy beige bowl. The sculptural ribbed finish gives it visual interest whether it’s holding decorative beads, potpourri, or sitting empty as a centerpiece on a console or dining table. The bowl sells for $12.99.

5 Gold Arched Picture Frame

Display favorite memories inside of this pretty arched picture frame, which combines a timeless metallic finish with a graceful curved silhouette. The gold finish blends nicely with vintage-inspired décor while still feeling fresh enough for modern spaces. Its current price is $6.49.

6 Tan & Yellow Floral Lumbar Pillow

Soft florals and earthy tones make this floral lumbar pillow a welcoming accent for sofas, benches, or beds. The elongated shape also provides comfortable support while introducing a fresh seasonal color palette. Expect to pay $17.39 for this decorative pillow.

7 Floral Patchwork Shower Curtain

Refresh the bathroom without a major renovation by hanging this floral patchwork shower curtain. The patchwork-inspired print creates a cozy cottage feel that’s perfect for summer, while adding color and pattern to an everyday space. This shower curtain is available for $16.99.

8 Swirled Pillar Candle Holder

The sculptural shape of this swirled pillar candle holder turns a simple candle into a decorative focal point. Whether placed on a mantel or grouped with other candleholders, it brings movement and dimension to the arrangement. It can be yours for $6.99.

9 Madagascar Vanilla & Cedar Jar Candle

For a candle that comes ready to open and light, fill your home with warm fragrance using the Madagascar Vanilla & Cedar Jar Candle. Blending sweet vanilla with rich cedar notes, it delivers a comforting scent that fits beautifully into late summer and fall. The candle carries a price tag of $9.99.

10 Speckled Knot Sculpture

This speckled knot sculpture offers a modern decorative accent with an artistic twist. Its abstract form works well on stacked books, open shelving, or coffee tables where it introduces texture without adding visual clutter. This contemporary piece is priced at $8.99.

11 Scalloped Woven Bowl

Natural woven materials meet a decorative scalloped edge in this scalloped woven bowl—a look equally effective in summer and fall. Fill it with seasonal accents, use it to organize everyday essentials, or simply let its handcrafted texture stand on its own. You can pick up this woven bowl for $12.99.