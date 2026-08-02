11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in August

These affordable new arrivals cover school, home, and summer essentials.

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August always brings an interesting mix of seasonal resets. Summer is still going in full force with last-minute outdoor essentials, school supplies enter the chat, and practical home upgrades suddenly feel like smart purchases instead of impulse buys. It’s one of the few months where a single shopping trip can check off several to-do lists at once.

Dollar General’s newest arrivals reflect that balance perfectly. From affordable notebooks and storage solutions to pool gear, beauty buys, and kitchen appliances, these fresh finds cover everyday needs without stretching the budget. Here are 11 new products worth adding to your shopping list this month.

1 Office Hub Fashion Spiral Notebook

Whether you’re heading back to school or simply like keeping handwritten notes, these compact spiral notebooks come in several fun designs that brighten everyday tasks. The 5-by-7-inch size is easy to slip into a backpack, purse, or desk drawer. At just $1, this is an easy addition to your cart.

2 True Living Rectangle Storage Container 10-Pack

Keeping leftovers, meal prep ingredients, or pantry staples organized gets easier with this 10-piece storage container set. The matching pieces also help create a tidier refrigerator or cabinet while making food storage more convenient. The full set sells for $8.50.

3 H2OGO! Glitter Ring

As Zara Larsson says, “summer isn’t over yet.” Lazy afternoons in the water start to look more like a pool party with this oversized glittery pool float. Its sparkling finish adds playful style while providing a comfortable spot to relax at the pool or lake. This summer float is available for $6.

4 Inflatable Volleyball Pool Game Set

And while you’re in the water, bring a little friendly competition to your next pool party with this inflatable volleyball game. It’s quick to set up and gives both kids and adults another reason to stay in the water a little longer. Expect to spend $22 for the complete set.

5 Igloo Mini Essential Insulated Cooler Tote

This compact insulated cooler tote holds up to nine cans, making it a practical choice for picnics, beach days, sporting events, or road trips. The lightweight design is easy to carry wherever the day takes you. You can grab one for $6.

6 Cryopak Brown Taper Shaped EcoPulp Cooler

Need something with a little more capacity? This eco-friendly cooler holds up to 20 cans and features molded pulp construction that’s designed with sustainability in mind. It’s a handy option for tailgates, family gatherings, and outdoor adventures. The cooler is priced at $10.

7 Billboard True Wireless Fin Earbuds with Charging Case

These wireless earbuds make it easy to enjoy music, podcasts, and phone calls without dealing with tangled cords. The included charging case keeps them powered up between uses whether you’re commuting or traveling. These earbuds retail for $12.

8 Double Zipper Blue Backpack

Back-to-school shopping gets a little easier with an affordable backpack, and you’ll actually want to carry this one to class. Just as useful for work, the gym, or weekend outings as they are for carrying school supplies, it’ll set you back just $5.

9 Verizon Motorola Moto G 5G 2024 Prepaid Smartphone

This prepaid Motorola smartphone offers 128GB of storage along with 5G connectivity in a sleek sage green finish. It’s a budget-friendly upgrade for anyone who wants dependable everyday performance without a lengthy contract. This smartphone costs $79.

10 Pond’s Clarant B3 Dark Spot Correcting Cream

Refresh your skincare routine with this dark spot correcting moisturizer, which also delivers lightweight daily hydration. It’s an affordable option for anyone looking to even out their complexion without splurging on premium skincare. You’ll pay just $2.75 for this beauty buy.

11 Toastmaster Electric Hand Mixer

Whether you’re whipping cream, mixing cookie dough, or preparing cake batter, this electric hand mixer handles everyday baking tasks with ease. It also takes up far less storage space than a traditional stand mixer. The hand mixer is available for $18.50.