7 New Cracker Barrel Lamps and Lighting Finds That Look Twice the Price

Picking up these well priced pieces is nothing short of a bright idea.

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One of the best parts about shopping at a store like Cracker Barrel (besides the food, naturally) is coming across items that look more expensive than they are. And on some of our more recent trips, it’s also become clear that the iconic diner and retailer literally shines in the lighting department when it comes to this criterion. So before blowing out your entire budget at a high-end store like Crate + Barrel, RH, or Pottery Barn, take a look at some of these dupes that could save you some serious cash. Here are the best new Cracker Barrel lamps and lighting finds that look like they cost twice the price.

RELATED: I Found 9 Cracker Barrel Fall Decor Pieces That Look Triple the Price.

1 Black Metal Floor Lamp

Going for a minimalist farmhouse look? We love this Black Metal Floor Lamp ($159.99), which includes a crystal shade that will really help it shimmer. And compared to the similarly styled Payton floor lamp from Pottery Barn, you’re paying $40 less!

2 Harvest Stained Glass Lamp

We’ve spent hours looking through garage sales and antique stores for a lamp that looks quite like this Harvest Stained Glass Lamp ($99.99). But thanks to Cracker Barrel, we’re paying way less to get the same look! It’s the kind of piece that makes you feel cozy whether it’s switched on or off.

3 Stained Glass Square Accent Lamp

Want something a little more modern? This Stained Glass Square Accent Lamp ($79.99) uses a Mondrian-style effect, making it the perfect piece of statement lighting for any living room, primary bedroom, or guest room. We suggest picking it up as a pair for added design effect!

4 Glass Decanter Pendant Light

As yet another piece of farmhouse-chic decor that caught our eye, we were ready to spend a lot more on this Glass Decanter Pendant Light ($39.99) than the listed price. And while it’s on the smaller side for this style, it’s still an ideal add-on to your home bar or a hanging replacement for your nightstand lamp!

RELATED: 11 New Hobby Lobby Lamps That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are.

5 Fabric Fern Accent Light

There’s something to be said for embracing a lush, colorful palette in corners of your home. This Fabric Fern Accent Light ($14.99) almost looks as though it could be a retro piece, and we’re already thinking it could be a cozy, lounge vibe to pretty much any living room or den. The best party? It’s currently on sale for $10 off!

6 Cardinal Birch Accent Light

Looking for something a little more rustic that will go with your home’s natural decor? This Cardinal Birch Accent Light ($29.99) may be deemed a Christmas decoration, but to us, it just looks like a way to add a little bit of color and cozy light to any corner of your home.

7 LED Oil Lamp with Christmas Greenery

Speaking of holiday decorations, this LED Oil Lamp with Christmas Greenery ($29.99) caught our eye as a unique lighting option. Besides being cheaper (and more reliable) than a genuine antique, you can also remove the added greenery and ribbon to make it a year-round piece. And of course, this also makes a fantastic window decoration!