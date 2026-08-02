11 Target Fall Finds That Look Like Anthropologie for Less

Get the high-end look of Anthropologie without the high price tag this season.

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Anthropologie’s collections are known for blending cozy seasonal touches with elevated details, and warm colors. If you love that curated look but not the premium prices, Target has plenty of affordable alternatives that capture a similar style. From sculptural pumpkins and candles, to woven pieces and ceramics, these finds will help bring style into your home for much less.

1 Farmhouse White Wash Wooden Pumpkin Set

Neutral fall décor has become a staple in many homes, and these Farmhouse White Wash Wooden Pumpkins offer a fresh take on the traditional orange ones. Their rustic finish makes them easy to incorporate into displays for the season.

2 Mixed Fall Leaf Wreath

A thoughtfully layered wreath instantly makes a front door feel more welcoming and festive. This Mixed Fall Leaf Wreath features a classic mix of fall foliage that delivers a full, natural look.

3 Woven Decorative Pumpkin

Seasonal accents add texture to seasonal decor as the weather cools off, and these Decorative Pumpkins bring a handcrafted touch to the home. Whether incorporated into a wreath, garland, or decorative greenery, they introduce a little fun without being tacky.

4 Heirloom Pumpkin Set of 3

This Heirloom Pumpkin Set offers a sophisticated alternative to traditional Halloween decor. Displayed together on a table or bookshelf, this trio creates a collected look.

5 Mini Turkey Decorative Figurines, Set of 12

Small decorative figurines like these Mini Turkey Decorative Figurines can make holiday tables feel more festive without overwhelming the space with color and loud decor. These miniature turkeys are ideal for place settings and centerpieces, adding some character to the display.

6 Terracotta Harvest Bottle Cooler

Earthy terracotta finishes continue to be a popular interior choice thanks to their natural look. This Terracotta Harvest Bottle Cooler doubles as both a functional entertaining tool and a decorative piece for fall get togethers.

7 Scalloped Edge Woven Natural Basket

Decorative baskets are both useful and stylish, especially when they feature details. Use this Scalloped Edge Woven Natural Basket to fill with blankets, books, and more to add organization that goes with the cozy autumn palette.

8 Pre-Lit Faux Fall Botanical Wreath

Built-in lighting gives this Pre-Lit Faux Fall Botanical Wreath an inviting glow that’s especially beautiful during crisp fall nights. The seasonal botanicals and subtle light creates a welcoming entrance that looks far more custom without the high cost.

9 Ceramic Round Textured Vase

A textured Ceramic Round Textured Vase is one of those versatile decorations that works in the fall and beyond. Fill it with colorful foliage and greenery to create a simple arrangement.

10 5-Wick Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Candles instantly make a home feel warmer, but the jar can be just as important as the scent. The Rustic Ceramic Salt Scalloped Jar Candle gives this oversized candle a fancy appearance.

11 Glass Bright Orange Pumpkin Set of 3

Glass pumpkins offer an artsy look to classic fall decor. This Glass Pumpkin Set has a glossy finish that catches the light! Place them around the house as accents on coffee tables or centerpieces for a seasonal touch.