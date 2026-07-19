Shop 7 new Target finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from dorm comforters to Studio McGee wreaths.

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We are halfway through July, and Target is starting to transition its merchandise from summer to fall. While there are still lots of great summer items and new collaborative collections, including the highly anticipated LoveShackFancy collab, back-to-school is hitting stores, as are dorm decor and general fall home items. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Target finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

1 The LoveShackFancy Collaboration

The Target LoveShackFancy collaboration was a massive hit, and a few items are still available. I basically purchased the entire clothing collection for my daughter and it honestly looks and feels like the designer brand. This Girls’ Evie Blooming Bows Smocked Tiered Ruffle Dress – LoveShackFancy x Target, Rose Pink, is still available in select sizes for $35.00. Or, shop other remaining items here.

2 The Adorable heday Collection

The new heyday collection is affordable and so chic. My tween daughter is obsessed. It includes items like a jelly portable charger and this pair of Wireless Headphones – heyday™ Pastel Pink, just $14.99. “I love these headphones! They’re very lightweight and comfortable to wear. The sound is great on them. I wish they were noise cancelling but with it not, I’m able to use them while walking my son and still listen out for cars. I LOVE that they’re wireless. They’re very easy to connect to my Bluetooth,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 All the Dorm Decor

There are also many LoveShackFancy-inspired dorm room essentials, including bedding. This Twin/Twin XL Floral Scallop Comforter and Sham Set Blue for Dorm – Threshold is a coveted item. The set is on sale for $51.75. It also comes in a Queen/Full size.

4 Capri Blue Volcano Candles

I am so excited that Target has the Capri Blue Signature Volcano Jar Candle 19oz Blue, since it means shoppers don’t have to drive to Anthropologie anymore. “Oh come on, Target. This was a huge win! These candles are great and the coconut santal scent? Absolutely everything I want in a summer candle,” a shopper wrote.

5 New Wall Art

This 16″x20″ Set of 2 Floral Framed Wall Art – Threshold for $75 will sell out fast, probably the second an influencer shares about it. “This set is even more beautiful in person. It really elevated my space and instantly made it feel more put together. I almost considered another set for another room because I love them so much,” a shopper wrote.

6 A Real-Looking Wreath

I can’t wait for wreath season! This Fall Green Leaf Wreath – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee for $35. “I found this wreath to be the perfect size for my front door and because I have a wreath hanger, I love to change up what wreath is on my front door seasonally or with the holidays. This is a great fall wreath because it has color but not bright florals like you would see in the spring or summer months. I really love it,” a shopper wrote.

7 And, the Viral Funboy Sleeover Bed

Funboy makes super durable and adorable pool floats that my kids are obsessed with. This sleepover mattress has gone viral, and it’s just $39.99. The FUNBOY Light Pink Stripe 15″H Kids’ Sleepover Twin Air Mattress Bed with Electric Pump will make slumber parties all the more fun. “My daughter absolutely loves this air mattress. She sleeps great on it when she uses it. It was so easy to fill with air and set up. This is the perfect size for my 8yr old and will last for a while,” a shopper writes.