Shop 7 new Target summer finds hitting shelves now, from patio club chairs to wireless headphones.

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Summer is in full effect now that July 4th is here. If you don’t have everything you need for the warm weather months, run over to Target. The superstore has everything you need, ranging from outdoor furniture and fire pits to wireless headphones for road trips and the best-smelling sunscreen. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Target summer finds hitting shelves now.

1 Anthropologie Looking Chairs

There is a major sale going on at Target with a lot of outdoor furniture marked down to unbelievably low prices. For example, this set of two Steel Rust Resistant Outdoor Patio Club Chairs is just $330.00, regularly priced at $550.00. “Excellent size and quality! The cushions are comfortable and pretty thick! They made the perfect addition to our patio,” writes a shopper.

2 Solo Fire Pits

Target also carries a selection of Solo fire pits. I just got the Summit 27″ Fire Pits, and honestly, it’s game-changing compared to the old fire pit I used for years. The Solo Stove Bonfire 19.5″ Smokeless Fire Pit and Stand, Stainless Steel is available for $349.99, or the smaller Solo Stove 9″ Mesa XL Fire Pit is $81.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 BunchoO Balloons

Bunch O Balloons 3pk Rapid-Filling Self-Sealing Pool Water Balloons are one of my children’s favorite water balloon brands. The “rarely returned” item is currently on sale for $7.99 instead of $9.99. There are other colors and styles on sale as well.

4 Subhead Goes Right Here

Another new item that is perfect for road trips? These affordable Wireless Headphones – heyday™ Pastel Pink. Get them for $14.99. “I love these headphones! They’re very lightweight and comfortable to wear. The sound is great on them. I wish they were noise cancelling but with it not, I’m able to use them while walking my son and still listen out for cars. I LOVE that they’re wireless. They’re very easy to connect to my Bluetooth,” writes a shopper.

5 Tropical Perfume

UnEarth’d Eau de Parfum – Jasmine Candy – 3.4 fl oz: Perfume Spray smells like the tropics bottled up, and a bottle it just $34.99. This one is so intoxicating, smelling like a tropical jungle filled with blooming jasmine flowers. “This scent is everything that is right in this world. As soon as mine was finished I purchased a new one. The durability is amazing. I recommend,” a shopper writes.

6 The Best-Smelling, Nostalgia-Inducing Sunscreen

Vacation sunscreen products are my all-time favorite SPF options, especially the nostalgia-inducing Vacation Orange Gelee Sunscreen Gel – SPF 30 – 3.12oz. It smells, looks, and feels like Bain de Soleil, the iconic sunscreen of the past. Only this one has SPF and actually protects you from the sun’s harmful rays. It is part of the buy 1, get 1 25% off deal.

7 And, Funboy Sleepover Mattresses

Funboy makes super durable and adorable pool floats. Target just started selling the sleepover mattresses for $39.99 and they are all sorts of cute. The FUNBOY Light Pink Stripe 15″H Kids’ Sleepover Twin Air Mattress Bed with Electric Pump will make slumber parties all the more fun. “My daughter absolutely loves this air mattress. She sleeps great on it when she uses it. It was so easy to fill with air and set up. This is the perfect size for my 8yr old and will last for a while,” a shopper writes.