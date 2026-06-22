11 Best New Target 4th of July Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Target 4th of July finds, from flag sweaters to patriotic pool floats.

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It’s hard to believe, but July 4th is less than two weeks away! Target is here to help get you ready for the most patriotic holiday of the year. To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, go overboard this year. Target has everything from America-themed iPhone holders and pool floaties to party decorations and clothing for the whole family. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best Target 4th of July finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Popsicle Phone Case

This $5 find transforms your phone into a posicile. The GEMS iPhone 17 Pro Phone Case – PopsicleGEMS is a super festive item. “Don’t snooze on this case. If you like to change your phone case for the holidays, this is a great patriotic case and I feel like my phone is protected!” a shopper writes.

2 A Framed Flag

Don’t sleep on Target art. This 12″ x9″ Framed Burlap American Flag Wall Decor – Threshold is just $20 and will dress up your walls in USA style. “I love this piece. It’s timeless and looks great in my home,” writes a shopper. “This is very pretty. Nicely framed and looks good. Glad I ordered it. Hung it over my jelly cabinet,” another adds.

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3 A Popsicle Pool Float

This MINNIDIP Balloon Garland Americana pool float is functional and decorative for your pool or lake party. Get it on sale for $13.59. There are other great matching items in the collection, many of which are sold out online but you might be able to score in the store.

4 The Viral American Flag Sweater

Vineyard Vines and Ralph Lauren sell great American flag sweaters for well over $100. At Target, get this Women’s Crewneck American Flag Pullover Sweater – Wild Fable for just $35. “The best,” writes a shopper. “Oh boy this sweater is a great find for the price. I had to size down to get comfortable without sloppy but it is a great design and gives a RL vibe for a budget price. Definitely a Target Score!”

5 And, a Star Clip

There are tons of under-$10 accessories to go along with your patriotic outfit. The Americana Glitter Star Claw Clip is just $8. “This is a cute clip. My girls and I will use it all summer. I like it because it is very light and will work in my fine hair. That being said, it will also work for my daughters who have thick hair (it would hold a smaller section, not their full head of thick hair). This would be a great clip for half up summer hairstyles!” a shopper wrote.

6 A Tapestry Blanket

The BrylaneHome Jacquard Tapestry Blanket is on sale for $45.99. The Americana print looks like something you would find in a bougie home boutique for triple the price. It is super high quality and will be used for years to come.

7 Melamine Flag Dishes

Target also has a great assortment of melamine dishes for your festive party. The Melamine Salad Plate – Room Essentials is just $3, and this 6-piece set of 3 Plastic Bowls and Lids is $15. “These are the absolute perfect plates for our summer festivities. Not only are they melamine so you can take them outside without fear of dropping them and breaking them, but they represent America and I’m planning to use them for our gatherings for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and even Labor Day,” a shopper writes.

8 Temporary Tattoos

These 4th of July USA Americana Star Freckle Temporary Tattoo – Spritz are a great little party favor for $3. “So cute and kid friendly! Easy application and easy removal too,” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “kid approved,” offering application instructions. “Very sticky when placing. Let air dry and don’t touch or it will come off. Place on top of nose over cheeks, not too close to eyes. Lasted a day, came out in shower. Great value!”

9 Star Bubble Necklaces

Another fun party favor? This 6ct 4th of July USA Star Bubble Necklace Favor – Spritz is for just $3. “Purchased these bubble necklaces as party favors for my toddler’s birthday this summer. They’re great for the price, super cute and colorful!” a shopper declares.

10 USA Headbands

Don’t forget to grab these 4th of July USA Party Headbands – Spritz for $3. Each pack comes with two. “Very cute! Well made, especially for the price,” a shopper writes. “I like these because the foam letters are substantial and not floppy, and the glitter doesn’t come off. Cheap, cute, will be great for 7/4!” another adds.

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11 A Balloon Banner

And, don’t forget to pick up some essential decorations, like this 4th of July USA Foil Balloon Banner Spritz, which is just $3. “Great 4th of July decor balloon,” a shopper writes. Others add that it is easy to hang and assemble.