11 Best New Target Home Finds That Look Far More Expensive Than They Are

Shop 11 new Target home finds that look expensive, from outdoor sofas to carved wood decor.

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Fun fact: I know a lot of bougie people, and they all shop for home decor and furniture at Target. Sure, they buy some of their big pieces at designer furniture stores like Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware, and Serena & Lily, but they also understand that a well-designed home can also include cheaper items that look far more expensive than they actually are. There are always great items at Target, ranging from throw pillows and blankets to lamps and even outdoor furniture. What should you shop for in the home aisles without compromising stellar home style? Here are the 11 best new Target finds that look far more expensive than they are.

1 An Outdoor Sofa That Looks Crate & Barrel

The Southport Outdoor Patio Loveseat Threshold is on sale for $200 off, now $300, and looks like it is from Crate & Barrel. “I used this for an indoor seating area, very cute, cushions looked great, and easy to put together,” writes a shopper. “We’ve gotten many compliments on this,” adds another.

2 A Wooden Paper Towel Holder

This Georgian Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder from Threshold looks like it is from a bougie kitchen store, like Sur La Table or Williams Sonoma. It is “truly magnificent. It has a beautiful wood grain and color to it. It perfectly holds the paper towel roll and even the bigger ones you get from warehouses. It’s great because you don’t have to have it hanging from a cabinet or attached to your wall and you can take it anywhere even out to your backyard for a picnic,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 Placemats with Anthro Vibes

This Floral and Chambray Double-Sided Placemat from Threshold, two for $5, will give your table a summer refresh. “I initially thought I was buying one for $5 and thought it was a great deal already, but to my pleasant surprise it was a pair. Love the quilted floral pattern and it’s fully washable,” a shopper writes.

4 Outdoor Planters with Serena & Lily Looks

There are so many items giving Serena & Lily, including this Square Outdoor Planter Box, 15.98″ x15.98″, from the Threshold, designed with the Studio McGee collection. It is also on sale for $51. “Perfect! Great size, the design is beautiful and it’s very functional for planting,” writes a shopper. “Stunning piece that is resort chic!” adds another.

5 Glass and Wood Canisters

These Dark Wood Top Small Canisters with Spoon Clear Threshold look like something you would find at Williams Sonoma. “This is such a cute little glass canister. It is great to keep on your counter filled with something that you use often like salt or brown sugar. The little spoon is super convenient so you don’t have to get a new utensil everytime or put dirty fingers into the container. It is pretty small, but works well if you don’t need to store a large amount,” writes a fan.

6 The Prettiest Outdoor Bistro Chairs

Another item that looks like Serena & Lily, seriously? These 2pk Metal Stackable Shell Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs, White, are also Threshold-designed with Studio McGee. The two chairs are on sale for $144.50. “So perfect and just what I was looking for!” one shopper writes. “Literally the most perfect set for a small patio! Was searching for something for so long to match my old Florida vibe for my 1950’s home and this set is perfect. Very well packaged and well priced!!”

7 Outdoor Melamine Collections

I love this new bamboo melamine collection, which looks like it is from the Williams-Sonoma catalog. It includes the 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White Threshold and Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl. “Great chip and dip bowl. It is well made. I even dropped it on hard tile floor and not even a scratch on the bowl. It is a great size. It worked for 7 of us to have chips and dip together. The brown edging detail is a nice touch. It is easy to clean and store. I will be using this a lot for meals together,” writes a shopper.

8 And, These Lattice Napkins

This set of Kitchen Towels in a Khaki Lattice print from Threshold, just $8, looks seriously designer. “I absolutely love these lattice patterned kitchen towels! The design is elegant and adds a stylish touch to my kitchen. They are soft, highly absorbent, and dry quickly after use. The fabric feels durable and holds up after a couple washes without fading. They are very large for kitchen towels too,” writes a shopper.

9 Striped Hand Towels

This Striped Hand Towel Blue from Threshold adds a dash of coastal Serena & Lily vibes to your space for $10. “Love this! I wish it came in a bath towel size too. The stripes are creamier than pictured, but it actually works better for my bathroom,” one writes. “Super soft, super cute! Love sprinkling light blue accents around my home, and these towels are adorable and fun!” another adds.

10 Coastal Wall Art

Designers love the wall art at Target. It is especially great for rooms like the bathroom, as pieces can warp in the space’s humidity. This 16″ x 20″ Silent Still Framed Wall Cotton Canvas Board from Threshold is perfect for a coastal look.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 A Wood Serving Paddle

This Wood Serving Paddle from Threshold looks as nice as the ones I have seen at Williams-Sonoma. It is available in a few sizes and is perfect for meats, cheeses, and crackers. “Super cute, used it as a mini charcuterie board and it’s very thick and sturdy. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.