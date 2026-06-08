11 Best New Target Storage Finds That Look High-End

Shop 11 Target storage finds that look high-end, from Brightroom cases to Costway shoe benches.

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Are you looking for organizing essentials and storage finds? Target is such an excellent resource for bins, baskets, shelves, containers, storage units, and anything else you might need to stash, store, arrange, purge, or rearrange in all your spaces. And, the best thing is, all of them are reasonably priced while still looking nice. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Target storage finds that look high-end.

1 This Shoe Storage Bench

This Costway 2-Door Shoe Bench with Adjustable Shelves and Hidden Storage Space is a great item that will help you stash and tidy up all your shoes. The unit comes in a variety of colors and size options, so you can fully customize it. The smallest unit is $73.99, and the price escalates from there.

2 A Bathroom Turntable

10″ x 5.7″ Round Metal Countertop Turntable Brass Brightroom is an aesthetic bathroom organizer tray, a “functional bathroom countertop organizer” that “holds a good amount,” a shopper writes. “This item is perfect for adding a touch to my bathroom with organization! I love the gold accents,” adds another.

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3 A Clear Case with Sliding Doors for Displaying Items

The entire Brightroom storage collection is favored by shoppers, influencers, and home organizers, who maintain that there is an item for any project. This Clear Case with Sliding Doors Brightroom is a “great item for display and storage,” a shopper writes. “Holds a good amount of things,” adds another.

4 Cube Shelves

This 11″ Cube Book Shelf White Brightroom is also available in multiple sizes and configurations, so you can customize it for your space. “I love how sturdy this book shelf is. I used it as a storage organizer for my clothes and it works wonderfully. installation was quick and easy with precise directions,” writes a shopper.

5 Woven Water Hyacinth Crates

These Woven Water Hyacinth Milk Crates Brightroom are perfect for shelving unit bins. “Great quality. Looks great in my entryway shelf,” one shopper writes. “These baskets are PERFECT for under the sink. I put the extra toilet paper, bathroom wipes, and feminine items in them. They also match the one I had on top of the toilet lid, as well. They are made well and seem very sturdy. I love them!!!!” adds another.

6 Stuffed Animal Organizer

If you have a lot of stuffed animals and aren’t sure what to do with them, get this SpaceAid Stuffed Animal Storage Organizer. The wood “zoo cage” offers “large capacity” for toys. “Holds a ton of stuffed animals and has a small foot print,” a shopper writes. And, it “can fit anywhere.”

7 Coiled Rop Storage Baskets

Another favorite item with organizers is this 13″ Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket Small Cream Brightroom. “I love this basket I’ve bought over 10 lol fits perfect for a gift basket with snacks and stuff and is always consistent for me!” writes a shopper. “Big and beautiful design,” another adds.

8 A 3-Tier Utility Cart

The 3 Tier Utility Cart Brightroom can be used in any room in the house and can be wheeled around. “Great item for my use. It was very easy to assemble,” a shopper writes. “If you need a make up cart, sewing cart, cart for your bathroom this is ideal. It is a great price you can wheel it around. I have two of these,” another writes.

9 Brightroom Compression Bags

These Large 3pc Compression Bags from Brightroom will help you store your winter clothes and bedding while taking up minimal space. “I had never tried the vacuum seal bags but they are a game changer for storing holiday pillows and blankets!! Will definitely be purchasing more to store seasonal clothing,” a shopper writes.

10 A Modular Storage Drawer Set

This Modular Storage Drawer Set Pink from Brightroom is super versatile for all your storage needs. “Bought one to help organize my stuff and had more than I realized so I bought a second one. Love them. There’s plenty of room for my things and they look great,” a shopper writes.

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11 And, This Great Book or Magazine Stand

The Costway 4-tier Kids Wooden Bookshelf offers a library vibe while keeping books organized. “Exactly like the picture. We ordered the small size and it was perfect for our space and it turned out really well as a decoration. It was easy to assemble too!” a shopper writes.