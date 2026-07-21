11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Shop 11 new TJ Maxx finds hitting shelves in late July, from Byredo perfume to holiday decor.

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Have you been to T.J. Maxx this week? The discount department store is such a great resource for everything from clothing, shoes, and cosmetics to home goods and furniture. The prices are always super competitive, and you can usually find name-brand items for a fraction of the retail price. The new arrivals section has been filling up with exciting items this month, including holiday decor, clothing, and accessories. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx finds fitting shelves in late July.

1 A Nicole Miller Home Advent Calendar

Don’t kill the messenger! Christmas merchandise is already flooding stores and also the T.J. Maxx website. I am such a fan of Advent calendars, and home decor lovers will get a kick out of the NICOLE MILLER HOME Wonderful Village Advent Calendar, just $16.99.

2 Ski Mountain Art

Even though there is still over a month left of summer, winter art is also arriving in stores. This VENICE BEACH COLLECTIONS Set Of 3 11×14 Ski Mountain Hanging Wall Art will add a touch of the mountain vibe to your space. Get all three for $59.99.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3 Home for the Holidays Pillows

There are even new seasonal kistchy throw pillows arriving. This BOUFFANTS & BROKEN HEARTS 9×15 Home For The Holidays Pillow is super festive and just $24.99. There are other similar styles to choose from.

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In the clothing section, there are also some fabulous items that people are snapping up. In addition to off-brands, I found a ton of name-brand goodies, like this FREE PEOPLE Love Letter Camisole for $12.99.

5 Morris & Co. Hand Towels

Morris & Co. continues dropping new linen styles, ranging from bedding and curtains to towels. One of the latest styles in the new arrivals section is the MORRIS & CO. Set Of 2 Snakeshead Reverse Cotton Velour Hand Towels. Get two for $14.99.

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Wait, you can get designer wallpaper at T.J. Maxx? This SOICHER MARIN Yuki Osada Tropical Dream Green Wallpaper will give your entire room a makeover for $149.99 a roll. It retails at other stores for $300, so it’s a solid half-off deal.

7 Byredo Parfum

Another steal of a deal on designer goodies is in the fragrance department. Get the Byredo Made In France 3.3oz Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum for $209.99. The department store price is $330, and yes, that’s how much people usually pay for it.

8 Levis 501 Jeans

There are tons of new denim styles hitting stores for fall. Grab this pair of LEVIS 501 Original Selvedge Denim Jeans for men. It is $34.99 and comes in a dark black color. Various size combinations are available.

9 A Rag & Bone Crew Neck Sweater

I have been a die-hard Rag & Bone devotee for decades and can confirm that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have the best deal on the designer goodies. This Rag & Bone Wool Blend Bennet Crew Neck Sweater is just $79.99. The regular price? Around $300.

10 Spyder Fleece Joggers

For men who love to wear sweats, but don’t want to look sloppy, there are lots of great athleisure finds right now. This pair of SPYDER Fleece Joggers With Zip Pockets is cozy and cool, just $16.99 a pair.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, a Plaid Flannel Shacket

It’s part shirt, part jacket…It’s a shacket! This Original Penguin Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket is warm, rugged, comfortable, and perfect for fall and winter wear. I love the blue plaid color scheme and the fact that it is $49.99 but retailed for at least $100.