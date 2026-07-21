Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel candle finds under $23, from DW pumpkin jars to WoodWick.

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I recently visited the Old Country Store at my local Cracker Barrel and was pleasantly surprised by the candle and home fragrance selection. While the store tends to focus most of its inventory on a few brands, there are still some amazing scents, seasonal and nostalgic offerings, and really gorgeous, clever candle jars. What should you shop for to add an instant fragrance refresh and gorgeous glow to your home? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel candle and home fragrance finds under $23.

1 A New DW Fall Scence

There are lots of DW candles at Cracker Barrel. In the new arrivals section, I found the DW 11.4 Oz. Gardyn Pumpkin and Clove Candle for $14.99, a pumpkin and clove scented candle that promises up to 55 hours of burn. Think “harvest pumpkin swirls with velvety vanilla and sweet buttercream highlights infused with shimmering cinnamon, golden nutmeg, and aromatic allspice with hints of clove,” according to the brand.

2 A Fresh Candle Scent for the Bathroom or Kitchen

This 14 Oz. Secret Garden Candle is another DW find, currently on sale for $10.19. It has a “wonderful fragrance of meadow grasses that sway with pansy and sweet pea, lavender and crocus with hints of green hyacinth and primrose,” making it a fresh scent for the bathroom or kitchen.

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3 An Herbal Meets Citrus Scented Candle

I found lots of VH Home candles as well, including this VH Home Fragrance® 14 Oz. Eucalyptus and Citrus Aurora Jar, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $14.99. “Enjoy the notes of Aromatic Herbal, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Citrus, and Musk that this candle emits, adding a depth that lingers and enhances the ambiance of any space,” they say.

4 A Candle That Smells Like Lemon Cake

If you appreciate a gourmand candle, order the VH Home Fragrance® 14 Oz. Iced Lemon Cake Aurora Jar, which is basically lemon cake in a jar for $14.99. “The smell is a subtle, yet clean lemony smell. NOT like a cleanser. It has an amazing and clean smell which reminds me of warm summer days,” a shopper says.

5 Another Foodie Infused Candle

The WoodWick brand is plentiful at Cracker Barrel. This WoodWick® 9.7 Oz. Cafe Sweets Trilogy Hourglass Jar for $18.99 is popular with foodies. It starts with the “rich and comforting notes of Vanilla Bean, moving through the sweet and luscious Caramel, and ending with the cozy and inviting aroma of Biscotti.”

6 Wooded Lavendar Candle

The VH Home Fragrance® 14 Oz. Wooded Lavender Aurora Jar has notes of Fresh and Herbal Lavender and Patchouli. “My favorite candle I have ever had. It was a gift the fragrance is amazing and I LOVE it I plan to buy at least one more for myself,” one shopper writes about the $14.99 item.

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7 A Cinnamon Roll Candle in a Milk Jug

I love all the Milk Reclamation Bar series of candles, which come in kitschy milk-like jugs. The 12.5 Oz. Cinnamon Roll Pie Butter Churn Candle is $22.99 and a fan favorite. “This is my favorite candle! The smell of fresh baked cinnamons rolls fills the room immediately! Perfect gift for anyone!” writes a shopper.

8 And a Milk Jar Candle

From the same brand, this 13 Oz. Suck It Up Buttercup Milk Bottle Candle for $22.99 comes in a milk jar for $22.99. Shoppers maintain it has a “nice smell” and “lasts a long time.”

9 A Wild Honeysuckle Candle

If you are missing the smell of wild honeysuckle growing along a fenceline, you can experience it with this candle and a match. The 12.5 Oz. Wild Honeysuckle Butter Churn Candle, another scent that comes in a milk jug, is just $22.99.

10 A Record Player Car Freshener Set

Shoppers love the clever design of the Record Player Car Freshener Starter Set for $9.99. “Really cute but I wish there were more scent options and that the scents lasted longer. I feel like you can hardly smell them but its really cool how the record spins when the air is on,” one writes.

11 And, a Candle That Smells Like a Cozy Fire

The WoodWick ® Fireside Medium Candle for $18.99 smells just like a cozy, burning fire. “Love the smell of fireside. Prefer the larger candle,” writes a shopper. Get all these candles and more online or in person at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.