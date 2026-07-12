Shop 11 Cracker Barrel finds under $10, from mini pepper shakers to haunted typewriter ornaments.

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One of the reasons why the Cracker Barrel store is so popular? Shoppers can score so many amazing products at super low prices. The Old Country Store is famous for carrying adorable, unique, and fun items for the whole family, ranging from toys and candles to home decor and clothing. And, there are so many amazing products for under $10. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds under $10.

1 A Duck Mini Pepper Shaker

Cracker Barrel’s inexpensive, collectible salt and pepper shakers are among its trademark items. These items double as decor, and I’m pretty sure most people display them on a shelf and don’t actually use them as shakers. This Duck Mini Pepper Shaker is just $1.49 and so adorable.

2 A Pumpkin Harvest Sign

The new Harvest collection is an instant favorite with Cracker Barrel shoppers. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99.

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3 A Tiny But Real-Looking Acorn

This Decorative Carved Acorn is another new item in the Harvest collection. It looks and feels like an actual acorn, making a great little decoration in a fall-themed curation. The price is just $3.99.

4 A Vintage-Looking Sign

This Hoarding Block Sign for $5.99 is perfectly distressed with vintage vibes. It reads, “It’s not really hoarding if your stuff is cool,” and makes a fun conversation starter when you have guests over.

5 Halloween Ornaments, Like This Typewriter

Halloween trees are going to be all the rage this year. Luckily, Cracker Barrel has so many fun ornaments to decorate them with. One of my favorites is this Haunted Typewriter Ornament for $4.99. If you don’t have a tree, hang it anywhere in the house.

6 And, This LED Spider Ornament

There are also LED-powered ornaments, adding some spooky light to the mix. The LED Black Widow Spider Ornament is a creepy crawler for $9.99. “I wasn’t going to buy this but them I saw it lit up and I was hooked. It’s a larger plastic piece so if you are putting it on a tree, it need to be a larger one. Otherwise hang it wherever and you got a great focal point,” a shopper writes.

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7 Tea Towels

Kitchen towels are the ultimate decorative opportunity, as they tend to hang off your oven or sink more than you actually use them. There are lots of adorable options at Cracker Barrel for $7.99, including this Kind Of A Pig Slub Tea Towel and the Give A Sheep Embroidered Flour Sack Towel.

8 Shelf Sitters

Shelf sitters, another of Cracker Barrel’s trademark items, are a seasonal gift that keeps on giving. The small decorative items are designed to sit on or hang over a shelf. A new one is this Owl with Pumpkin Sitter for just $9.99.

9 This Fun Lemon Sign

This “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign has been a favorite of shoppers, primarily margarita lovers, this summer. Get it on sale for $7.20 and hang the fresh-squeezed piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

10 A Black Cat Halloween Mug

This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, is another fun Halloween find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

11 And, This Cute As a Bug Sign

This Cute As A Bug Sign, currently on sale for just $5.99, originally $9.99, is another fun sign find at the store. “I bought this to use as part of decor for my granddaughters first birthday party. It is well made and sturdy and will be cute sitting on a shelf or on a dresser,” a shopper writes.