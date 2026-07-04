11 Best New Cracker Barrel Front Porch Finds Under $30

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel front porch finds under $30, from wind chimes to a wood birdhouse.

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A front porch says a lot before anyone even knocks on the door. It’s where first impressions are formed, the place where neighbors stop to chat, and, when done right, an outdoor extension of what makes your home such a special place. Cracker Barrel’s latest lineup of porch finds has plenty of charm to offer, and none of it costs more than $30. Here are eleven finds worth adding to your next porch refresh.

1 Angel Wind Chime

Pretty and peaceful, this angel wind chime produces a soft, gentle sound every time a breeze passes through. It adds a sweet decor touch that makes coming home feel a little more grounding. It’s $19.99.

2 Metal Flowers in Pot

These metal flowers skip the maintenance of real blooms while still bringing color and shape to a porch corner. This sculptural piece holds up through wind and rain without wilting or needing water. It’s a low-effort way to keep a porch looking lively year-round for just $18.74.

3 Patriotic Shaved Wood Wreath

A wreath sets the tone for a whole porch, and this one leans into a festive, patriotic spirit just in time for the Fourth of July. The shaved wood gives it a textured, rustic look that feels handmade —a great seasonal swap heading into summer holidays. It’s $29.99.

4 Blue Glass Butterfly Wall Hanging

This blue glass butterfly wall hanging catches the light in a way that brings a little movement and color to an otherwise still wall. It works well near a window or hung directly on a porch wall. Its glass detailing makes it stand out from typical metal yard art. It’s $22.49.

5 Wood Bird House

A birdhouse gives a porch some life beyond just decor, especially if it actually attracts a few feathered visitors. This wood bird house has a classic, simple design that fits in with almost any outdoor style and it’s sturdy enough to handle the elements season after season. It’s $29.99.

6 Metal Grasshopper Planter

This planter takes the shape of a grasshopper, which is exactly the kind of quirky detail that makes a porch memorable. The metal grasshopper planter holds a small plant or succulent while doubling as a standalone art piece. It’s durable enough to stay outside through different seasons, and only costs $29.99.

7 Metal Flower Twirling Wind Chime

This wind chime spins as well as chimes, making it more of a centerpiece than your average hanging piece. The metal flower twirling wind chime adds both sound and motion to a porch corner. It’s the kind of detail that makes people pause and look twice. At $24.74, it’s a fun upgrade.

8 XL Chair Cushion

Comfort matters just as much as style when it comes to actually using a porch, and this cushion delivers. The XL chair cushion fits generously on rocking chairs or porch seating, giving extra support for longer sits. It’s a simple way to make porch time more cozy for just $24.99 per piece.

9 Stars and Stripes Wooden Birdhouse

A patriotic birdhouse brings some seasonal flair while still functioning as a genuine outdoor accent. This stars and stripes version holds up well outdoors and pairs nicely with other red, white, and blue touches. It’s a great way to celebrate the season without overdoing it. It’s $18.74.

10 LED White Glass Star

A lit-up star adds a soft glow to a porch once the sun goes down, without needing an outlet nearby. This LED white glass star is small but makes a noticeable difference in evening ambiance. It’s an easy way to keep a porch feeling warm after dark. It’s $9.74, the most affordable pick on this list.

11 Glass Pumpkins Wall Hanging

Glass pumpkins might seem like an unexpected porch accent outside of fall, but the colorful, textured design works as a year-round statement piece too. This glass pumpkins wall hanging catches light beautifully and adds depth to a plain porch wall for $24.99.