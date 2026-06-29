Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $20, from cat drying mats to pumpkin-season shakers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cracker Barrel is a great place to enjoy food. And it is also an amazing resource for everything related to prepping, cooking, and eating. The Old Country Store, the shop connected to the restaurant, has tons of fun and functional merchandise for every room in the home, including the kitchen. From mugs and measuring cups to dish drying mats and tons of collectible salt and pepper shakers, there is an endless supply of kitchen goodies for anyone on a budget. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $20.

1 A Kitty Covered Drying Mat

There are tons of kitty items at Cracker Barrel, from the Calico Cats Drying Mat for just $9.99 to Cat Grabber Mitts, which are $12.99. They are actually shaped like cat paws and will make removing hot cookware from the oven a conversation-provoking experience.

2 Squirrel Salt and Pepper Shakers

Salt and pepper shakers are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark items. People consider them collectible items, and there are several adorable designs to choose from, with new ones added seasonally. This Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set is a new fall product, selling for $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

3 A Marshmallow Mini Shaker

The summer line of salt and pepper shakers is selling fast. One of the cutest? The Marshmallow Mini Salt Shaker, which is part of a series that includes s’mores and a log fire. It is just $1.49. “Cute summer salt shaker!” a shopper writes. “Great shaker for either use or display, goes perfectly with the smores and campfire shakers currently out, not to mention its chocolate-covered pepper shaker partner.”

4 Pig Coasters

The marble-and-wood coasters are another CB specialty. One of the newer designs is the Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable. The set is just $12.99. They also recently dropped spooky-themed Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four. They are $14.99.

5 Gorgeous Placemats

Cracker Barrel also has gorgeous placemats that look expensive and designer but are reasonably priced. This Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat is so elegant. It is made out of cotton and is is $6.99. According to shoppers, it looks and feels like a designer piece.

6 Vampire Salt and Pepper Set

This Vampire Couple Salt and Pepper Set with Holder is part of the Halloween collection that just dropped in stores for $12.99. “A Fang-tastic Addition to Halloween Decor,” says a shopper. “I really liked this set, especially how the pieces sit on the coffin-shaped base. I think they’ll look great layered into my Halloween decor this year.”

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

7 And, a Halloween Cat Mug

This Ghost Cat Mug, which is just $7.99, is another find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper says.

8 Cat Measuring Cups

Why settle for boring measuring cups when you can have one shaped like kitties? The Cat Measuring Cups Set is a great example of how Cracker Barrel makes everyday items fun. Get it for $12.99.

9 And, This Turltle Measuring Cup Set

This Turtle Measuring Cup Set is equally adorable, on sale for $11.24. “I love this product and would buy again! “I collect different measuring cups and spoons and love the turtle!” a shopper writes.

10 Kitschy Kitchen Art

If you don’t have kitchen art, run to Cracker Barrel. The “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign is perfect for margarita lovers. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

11

Wooden Serving Utensils/slidetitle]

The Wooden Serving Utensils Set Of 2 is clever and functional, on sale for $7.49. “Quality and unique,” writes a shopper. “Well made, high quality, and unique, exactly as pictured. I bought 3 sets as gifts and each set has unique patterns of the wood its made from. I would highly recommend them.”