7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out

Shop new Dollar Tree fall decor, serving pieces, and porch finds for autumn.

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Dollar Tree is stocked with festive fall finds, making it easy, fun, and affordable to refresh your home for autumn. Whether you’re looking for something specific (perhaps a table runner?) or window shopping for hosting essentials or porch decor, there’s something for everyone. Below, shop these Dollar Tree fall must-haves before they sell out.

1 Pumpkin Bowl

Featuring a generous six-inch diameter, this stoneware Pumpkin Bowl ($1.50) is perfect for serving side dishes, chips and dip, popcorn, or Halloween candy. Its ceramic construction and watercolor-style design give it a high-end look that makes it seem more expensive than its $1.50 price tag.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Fall Harvest and Pumpkin Finds Under $10.

2 Rattan Harvest Tabletop Decor

Retailing for $7 each, the Rattan Harvest Tabletop Decor comes in pumpkin, acorn, and mushroom designs that closely resemble pricer versions sold at Target, Wayfair, and World Market. Their woven texture and neutral, earthy tones are an easy way to add a cozy fall touch to a mantel, dining table, or entryway without overwhelming the space with the traditional orange hues found in most autumn decor.

3 Fall Porch Signs

Dollar Tree’s Fall Porch Sign ($5 each) collection features an assortment of designs for football season, Thanksgiving, and fall in general. Prop the four-foot sign against doorways, windows, or mailboxes and style it with haystacks, jack-o’-lanterns, and scarecrows for a fun seasonal display.

4 Tiered Pumpkin Stand

Display appetizers and baked desserts on this sturdy iron Tiered Pumpkin Stand ($7) at your next fall gathering. Alternatively, you can use it as a versatile organizer in the kitchen or bathroom to hold tissues, lotion, candles, decor, and other small essentials.

5 Fall Table Runner

Dress up your dinner table with this festive Fall Table Runner ($5). Measuring 70 inches long, it comes in a variety of autumnal designs and has a linen-like appearance, though it’s made from a wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable cotton-polyester blend.

6 Door Swag

If wreaths aren’t your thing, consider pinning this Door Swag ($5) instead. The faux arrangement includes a mix of foliage, flowers, berry stems, and mini pumpkin and acorn accents.

7 Scarecrow Chair Covers

Give your front porch a fall makeover with these cute Scarecrow Chair Covers ($1.50). They slip easily over chairs without any tying or fastening, making them a quick and effortless way to add seasonal charm. You can also use them indoors, and they’re machine washable for easy cleanup.