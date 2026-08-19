11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Hitting Shelves This Week

Save some serious money on everything from power tools to auto accessories.

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We’ve been thrilled with the amount of money we’ve saved by shopping at Harbor Freight this summer, which has been filled with great finds every time we check back in. But now, the value tool and hardware retailer is cutting its already low prices even further with a brand new sales event that’s taking place over the rest of the month. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on the power tools, workshop organizers, auto essentials, and more while paying even less! Ready to save? Here are the best Harbor Freight sales that are starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $20.

1 Bauer Cordless Narrow Crown Stapler

Savings: $30

When you’re woodworking, precision truly matters. This Bauer Cordless Narrow Crown Stapler ($89.99) is perfect for those jobs when you’re making crates, repairing drawers, or building cabinets, with enough room for 102 staples in each magazine.

Reviewers call it a “great stapler” and appreciate that it “rarely jams like other tools and is easy to clear when it does.” And thanks to the significant sale price, it’s an even better deal than usual!

2 Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack

Savings: $50

Even if you’re not a home mechanic, we’ve recently discovered that Harbor Freight is a fantastic resource for auto accessories. Take this Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack ($179.99), which can not only help get you or another motorist out of a sticky situation, but also includes a built-in air compressor to help deal with underinflated tires.

“A great tool for dead battery startups and flat tires. Should be in everybody’s car,” writes one 5-star reviewer. Others point out that this is the perfect gift for new drivers, too!

3 Bauer 25 ft. Drill-Powered Drain Auger

Savings: $3

A clogged drain is rarely the kind of plumbing emergency that can wait to be fixed. Instead of relying on that emergency repair visit, you can take things into your own hands with this Bauer 25 ft. Drill-Powered Drain Auger ($26.99).

Many of the reviews talk about how easy this product is to use. “The handgrip control is the best feature by far,” writes one. “Makes it easier to operate the drill and engage the cable as needed for feeding. Great value for the price, heavy build construction.”

4 U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip

Savings: $10

Running out of places to plug in? Thanks to this U.S. General 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip ($23.99), you can keep more tools and devices powered. It’s also made of durable metal and includes two USB ports for even more versatility. And now that it’s on sale, it’s an even easier purchase to justify!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 Pittsburgh Adjustable Wrench Set, 4-Piece

Savings: $3

Need to round out your essentials? This four-piece Pittsburgh Adjustable Wrench Set ($14.99) is a must-have for anyone planning to tackle home repairs in pretty much any capacity.

“I bought these for work. The handles are coated with rubber, and they have a nice grip so they won’t just slide out of your hand,” writes one 5-star reviewer, who adds that they’re also “easy to adjust with one hand.”

6 Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light

Savings: $7

No matter how full your toolchest may be, you won’t be getting very much done if you can’t actually see the task at hand. This Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light ($32.99) provides 800 lumens of brightness, complete with a 180-degree swivel that makes it easy to shine exactly where you need it. It can also function as a flashlight and a wide-area back light in different modes.

“What can I really say, it’s just a flashlight—but it does everything I expect a flashlight to do,” writes one happy customer. “For one thing, its flexibility and powerful magnetic base have already paid off in unusual situations where I need light somewhere awkward. And it’s pretty bright, which I love.”

7 Bunker Hill Security Peel-and-Stick Waterproof Security Light

Savings: $10

Need a more stationary, permanent lighting solution? This Bunker Hill Security Peel-and-Stick Waterproof Security Light ($24.99) is not only easy to install, but is also solar powered and motion activated, making it appropriate for practically anywhere outdoors.

“This small but powerful solar-powered light casts a powerful glow across my backyard, making it easier to keep tabs on my dogs when they go out at night. It also lights up when anyone else enters my yard,” explains one Harbor Freight customer. “I think so highly of this item that I purchased and installed a second light to cover a much larger area.”

8 Hercules Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool

Savings: $40

Working on a touch-up job? This Hercules Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool ($149.99) could put your existing tool to shame, with 1,000 to 3,700 RPM of power that will help with any stripping, removing, and conditioning you need.

Shoppers in the review section are already gushing over the new tool. One calls it “a must-have,” adding that it’s “powerful, well-manufactured, and another example of outstanding Hercules performance tools.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Yard Tool Finds Under $25.

9 Vanguard 2 ft. Triple-Tap, 3-Outlet Extension Cord

Savings: $1

No matter how well prepared you are, it’s all too easy to outgrow the number of wall outlets in your workspace or garage. But with a Vanguard 2 ft. Triple-Tap, 3-Outlet Extension Cord ($3.99), you can both add more places to plug in and make it more convenient to access whenever you need it.

This simple essential has clearly won over Harbor Freight shoppers, earning 3,000 five-star reviews on the store’s website. Overall, customers say they appreciate the great value and high quality.

10 Pittsburgh Screwdriver Set, 22-Piece

Savings: $4

Speaking of rounding out those tool essentials, it’s hard to think of a better-priced way to cover so much ground than this 22-piece Pittsburgh Screwdriver Set ($7.99). It’s also the ideal starter set for anyone who may not have much built up yet!

11 U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook

Savings: $3

Sometimes, the best organizational tools are the ones you never saw coming. This U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook ($4.99) is as simple as it gets, turning any metallic surface in your garage or kitchen into a place to hang tools, hardware, and more. Our favorite recommendation from customers who are thrilled with their purchases is using these during travel to increase storage space, especially on cruises!