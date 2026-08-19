11 Best New Aldi Fall Finds Under $7

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Attention shoppers: This week’s new Aldi Finds are arriving, starting today. Fantastic items are all over the store, from home decor and kitchen essentials to clothing and pet products. And here’s the even better news: many of them are under $7. Like all of Aldi’s weekly product drops, the best items sell out almost as quickly as they hit the store. What should you shop for this week before the hottest items are long gone? Here are 11 of the best new Aldi fall finds under $7.

1 Adjustable Measuring Cups and Spoons

A bunch of new Crofton Baking Gadgets are hitting the kitchen department, including this Adjustable Measuring Spoon and Cup set, each $3.99. They are a great space-saving solution for your kitchen drawers.

2 An Icing Bag Set

Stop icing your cake the complicated way. Aldi is making it affordable and easy to upgrade to an actual kit. Get the Crofton Baking Gadgets, Icing Bag Set for $3.99. It includes everything you need to ice and decorate a cake.

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Also just $3.99? An assortment of Crofton Acacia Utensils. You can get everything you need to sauté and cook, including a pasta spoon, slotted spoon, solid spoon, splurtle, or turner.

4 Kirkton House Stuffed Decorations

There are tons of super cute Kirkton House Fall Mini Gnome and Friends, including this Squirrel. Each is super unique, whimsical, and will brighten up your home.

5 Fall Tray Objects Sets

One of my favorite seasonal items at Aldi is the tray object sets. Each set includes several items to get your little decorative tray ready for the next season. The new ones hit stores this week for $5.99 and include the Kirkton House Fall Tray Objects: Apples.

6 Pumpkin Jar Candles

Aldi candles offer so much bang (and Burn!) for the buck. This season, there are a few jarred candle options, including the $6.99 Kirkton House Fall Icon Candle, Pumpkin.

7 Pet Hair Removers

Aldi has so many new pet products dropping, and several are just $3.99. The Joie Joie Pet Hair Remover, LintBrush is a must-buy if you have long-haired cats or dogs. I recommend getting a few.

8 Soap Dispensers

Dress up your kitchen or bathroom sink with Kirkton House Premium Sink Dispensers. The clear glass bottles feature different designs, and all have a gold pump; each is just $3.99.

9 Pet Sweaters

Pet sweater weather is coming, and Aldi is here to dress your pets in warm, cozy clothes. This Heart To Tail Pet Sweater, Green/Blue/Gray, Multi Stripe, is just $4.99. Other sizes, colors, and patterns are available.

10 Pet Toys

Treat Fido to some new toys! Aldi is getting a shipment of dog pulls, like this Heart To Tail Plush Knotted Rope Toy Elephant, just $6.99. Shoppers maintain they are super durable for heavy chewers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, This Fun Cat Toy

You don’t have to spend a lot to indulge your feline in fun! This Heart To Tail Cat Cordion is just $4.99. They will enjoy swatting the ball around for hours. Shop all these items and more at your local Aldi while supplies last.