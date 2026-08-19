11 Best At Home Items to Grab Before Summer Ends

Update your home for less with these seasonal At Home finds.

If you’re looking to spruce up your home before summer comes to a close, At Home is filled with seasonal finds that make it easy to give your indoor and outdoor spaces an update. From patio pieces to decorative items, these are some of the best items worth picking up before July ends.

slidetitle num=”1″]Yellow Lemon Berry Wreath[/slidetitle]

Nothing brightens a front door quite like a cheerful Yellow Lemon Berry Wreath, and this lemon themed design feels perfect for the last days of summer. The vibrant colors make for a fun first impression.

2 Daisy Scented Confetti Jar Candle, 12 oz.

Fresh seasonal candles can instantly change the feel of a room, and this Daisy Scented Confetti Jar Candle brings a light, summery accent to tables, kitchen counters, or desks. The colorful jar also doubles as a decorative piece even when the candle isn’t lit.

3 Haven Blonde Acacia Wood with Natural Canvas Cushions Patio Armchair

Outdoor furniture with clean lines and natural wood tones seems to never go out of style. This Haven Blonde Acacia Wood Patio Armchair creates a relaxed look that feels right at home on a porch, patio, or deck.

4 Black Round Solar Lantern

As the evenings start arriving a little earlier, outdoor lighting becomes even more important. A Black Round Solar Lantern offers an effortless way to add ambiance to patios, walkways, or outdoor dining spaces without worrying about outlets and cords.

5 18-Head Green Calathea Bush

Lush greenery is one of the simplest ways to make a room feel more complete. This 18-Head Green Calathea Bush brings texture and color to shelves, tables, or planters while staying vibrant. The best part is, it looks real without requiring any attention.

6 Blossom Black Outdoor Stacked Planter

If you’re low on patio space, a Blossom Black Outdoor Stacked Planter lets you display multiple flowers, herbs, or greenery without taking up much room. The sleek black finish gives it a modern appearance that works with a variety of outdoor decorating styles.

7 Modern Swirl Outdoor Garden Statue

Garden statues don’t always have to feature animals or traditional figures. This Modern Swirl Outdoor Garden Statue has a swirl design and introduces a contemporary look that works well when incorporated into patios and flower beds.

slidetitle num=”8″]Navy Scallop Fringe Crank & Tilt Round Patio Umbrella with Faux Wooden Pole[/slidetitle]

Scalloped umbrellas continue to be an outdoor decorating trend, and this Navy Scallop Fringe Crank & Tilt Round Patio Umbrella with Faux Wooden Pole brings plenty of style along with sun protection.

9 Scalloped Ivory Border Outdoor Runner

A quality outdoor rug helps bring a space together, making the seating and dining areas on your patio or porch feel more like an extension of your home. The border of the Scalloped Ivory Border Outdoor Runner gives this runner a classic look.

10 White Hanging Berry Stem, 28-In.

Seasonal plants are an easy way to refresh existing vases without completely redecorating. This White Hanging Berry Stem adds soft texture and subtle dimension, making it a versatile accent that works throughout late summer and into fall.

11 Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Fire Bowl with Fuel

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy evenings outdoors, and a Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Fire Bowl with Fuel makes gathering around the patio feel a little more special. Compact enough for smaller spaces yet good enough to act as a centerpiece, it’s a simple way to add warmth.