11 New Marshalls Fall Mugs and Kitchen Finds Under $20

Give your kitchen a seasonal update with these affordable, stylish fall entertaining pieces.

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There’s no easier way to welcome fall than by refreshing your kitchen with a few seasonal pieces. Marshalls is stocked with festive mugs, themed table linens, serving essentials, and Halloween accessories that look more expensive than their price tag. These affordable finds can instantly make your home feel ready for the season.

2-Pack Frightful Toss Kitchen Towels

Seasonal kitchen towels are one of the quickest ways to switch up your space for fall. This 2 pack of Frightful Toss Kitchen Towels adds Halloween charm while still being practical for everyday cooking, baking, and cleanup.

4-Pack Scalloped Pumpkin Placemats



This 4-Pack of Scalloped Pumpkin Placemats will instantly dress up your dining room table for the season. Their scalloped edges add a subtle touch that’s perfect for everything from weeknight dinners to Thanksgiving parties.

Pumpkin And Ghost Chip And Dip Bowl

A themed serving dish makes entertaining feel simple. This Pumpkin And Ghost Chip And Dip Bowl ties the theme into one festive piece that’s ideal for Halloween parties, movie nights, or snack spread displays.

Set Of 4 The Ghostly Adobe Salad Plates



Seasonal plates make even simple meals feel a little more festive. These Ghostly Adobe Salad Plates are great for serving salads, desserts, appetizers, or treats during Halloween parties.

Set Of 3 The Ghostly Adobe Mugs



Few things feel cozier than sipping a warm drink from a seasonal mug. This three piece set of Ghostly Adobe Mugs is perfect for coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and makes everyday mornings feel a little more festive throughout the fall.

Marble Jack-o’-Lantern Serving Board



Charcuterie boards continue to be an entertaining favorite, and this Marble Jack-o’-Lantern Serving Board brings Halloween flair to the table. Use it to serve cheeses, desserts, or appetizers while doubling as a decoration between get togethers.

Figural Pumpkin Leaves Beaded Placemat



Detailed beading gives this Figural Pumpkin Leaves Beaded Placemat an elevated look that stands out on any fall table. Layer it under serving bowls or centerpieces to add texture and seasonal colors without overwhelming your decor.

2-Piece Willow Pumpkin Lanterns Set



Lanterns create an inviting atmosphere from early fall through Halloween. This 2-Piece Willow Pumpkin Lanterns Set looks beautiful with battery operated candles adding a soft glow. They add a touch of seasonal charm to mantels, tables, or even covered porches.

Set Of 2 Skull And Confetti Double Old-Fashioned Glasses



These novelty glasses make Halloween cocktails feel a little fancier. This Set Of 2 Skull And Confetti Double Old-Fashioned Glasses is perfect for serving drinks or sparkling cider.

8-Pack Pumpkin Embroidered Napkins



Cloth napkins instantly elevate any table setting, and embroidered pumpkins give these Pumpkin Napkins classic autumn vibes. They’re equally good for casual family dinners or larger holiday meals with guests.

Set Of 3 Rustic Haunt Mugs

Oversized mugs are a fall essential, and this coordinating Set Of 3 Rustic Haunt Mugs is made for everything from pumpkin spice lattes to homemade hot cocoa. The Halloween design makes them just as appealing on display as they are in your hand.