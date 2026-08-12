11 Best New Five Below Fall Blanket and Pillow Finds Under $20

Get cozy this season with these affordable plush pillows and soft blankets.

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As the temperatures start to drop, there’s no better time to make your home feel a little cozier. Five Below’s collection of seasonal finds includes plush blankets, festive Halloween pillows, and simple accents that can instantly refresh your living room or bedroom without spending a ton. These affordable finds prove you don’t have to spend much to incorporate all the cozy vibes of fall into your space.

Halloween Pumpkin Pillow

A Halloween Pumpkin Pillow is one of the easiest ways to bring a seasonal touch to your couch or bedroom. Its fun shape and design makes it a festive accent that instantly says fall without needing a complete room redo.

Halloween Skeleton Rib Heart Pillow

This novelty Halloween Skeleton Rib Heart Pillow adds a spooky stylish design. It’s perfect for adding personality to a couch, chair, or bedroom throughout the Halloween season.

Halloween Frankenstein Pillow Plush

Fans of classic Halloween characters will appreciate this Frankenstein Pillow. It adds a seasonal touch while doubling as a soft cushion for movie nights or lounging on the couch.

Travel Blanket

Compact blankets aren’t just for road trips. This Travel Blanket is great for keeping in the car, using on long flights, or curling up during chilly evenings. It’s lightweight, portable, and comes in handy when you really need it.

Halloween Skeleton Pillow

A festive throw pillow is an easy seasonal swap that makes a big impact. This Halloween Skeleton Pillow adds Halloween spirit to your decor while remaining comfortable enough for daily use.

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Squishy Pillow



This themed pillow is a fun pick for fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Whether displayed on a bed or tucked into a cozy corner of the couch, it brings a playful pop of personality to your fall decor.

Luxe Collection Faux Fur Reversible Throw



The Luxe Collection Faux Fur Reversible Throw feels inviting and cozy. The reversible design offers two different looks, making it a versatile addition to the couch, guest room, or the foot of your bed.

Channel Throw Pillow

Simple decorative pillows can completely change up a room without spending a ton. This Channel Throw Pillow layers easily with seasonal accents and works well long after autumn has ended.

Satin Reading Blanket

Whether you’re reading a book or settling in for a movie night, a cozy throw is a fall essential. This Satin Reading Blanket provides comfortable coverage for relaxing evenings spent inside.

Channel Throw

Textured throws add warmth to both your home and your decor. Drape this Channel Throw over a couch or chair to make your living space feel instantly more inviting as the weather cools down.

Embossed Blanket

A pattern gives this Embossed Blanket a more elevated look while maintaining the cozy feel everyone wants in the fall. It’s an easy way to add texture, warmth, and comfort to any room without exceeding your budget.