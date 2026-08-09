11 New Five Below Finds That Can Pass as Pottery Barn for Way Less

Affordable home decor picks that bring a high-end look to every room.

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If your Pinterest board has expensive taste but your budget keeps pulling you back to reality, Five Below might just be the shopping sweet spot you’ve been looking for. The retailer’s home section has been leaning into soft textures, warm metallics, woven accents, and sculptural shapes that feel far more boutique than bargain bin. With a little styling, plenty of these pieces blend seamlessly into spaces inspired by Pottery Barn’s relaxed, layered aesthetic.

In this week’s drop of decorative accents, 11 finds prove that creating a polished home doesn’t have to involve a luxury shopping spree. Whether you’re refreshing a bedroom, organizing a bathroom, or giving your living room a quick update, these affordable picks deliver plenty of visual impact without draining your wallet.

1 Bow Mirror Vanity Tray

The combination of a mirrored base and sweet bow detail gives this feminine tray a polished, decorative feel while still being genuinely useful. Set it on a bathroom counter for perfumes, use it on a dresser for jewelry, or place it on a coffee table beneath a candle and a small vase for an easy vignette. Just $7.

2 Oval Velvet Ottoman

A velvet ottoman instantly softens a room, and the oval silhouette keeps it from feeling bulky. It works as a footrest, an extra seat when company stops by, or even a perch beside a vanity. This versatile accent comes in at $20, making it one of the larger—but still affordable—purchases on the list.

3 Fur Bin With Handle

Storage doesn’t have to hide in a closet. This fuzzy bin adds texture while corralling blankets, toys, or extra pillows, making everyday organization feel a little more inviting. And, the $5.55 price tag means you’ve got plenty left over for styling the rest of the room.

4 Metal Perforated Bin

Clean lines and a perforated finish give this bin a modern edge that’s equally at home in an office, pantry, or bathroom. It’s an easy way to tame clutter without relying on plain plastic containers, and you’ll spend only $7 for this practical organizer.

5 Scented Candle 6.5oz

A candle is one of the quickest ways to make a room feel warmer, and this compact version, scented with amber and suede, doubles as simple shelf décor when it’s not lit. Place it on stacked books or a tray to instantly add a cozy finishing touch. It costs just $5.55.

6 Jewelry Stand

Instead of hiding your favorite pieces inside a drawer, this pretty jewelry stand lets necklaces, bracelets, and rings become part of the décor. It also helps keep tangled chains to a minimum. For $7, it’s a functional display that punches above its price (Pottery Barn versions start at $79).

7 Gold Wall Mirror

A small mirror can brighten an entryway, fill an empty wall, or reflect more natural light around a room. The gold-tone frame brings just enough warmth to complement a range of decorating styles. This decorative update rings up at $10.

8 Channel Throw Pillow

Channel stitching gives this throw pillow extra dimension, making even a basic sofa or bed feel more layered. Mix it with linen or knit textures for an inviting setup that’s perfect for fall weather. You’ll pay only $7 for this cozy accent.

9 Metal Stool

Compact furniture pieces often end up being the most versatile: this pretty-in-pink metal stool can serve as a plant stand, bedside table, or extra seat whenever needed. The fact that it costs just $5.55 makes its flexibility that much more impressive.

10 Mood Lamp

Lighting changes the feel of a room faster than almost anything else, and this mood lamp adds a soft glow that’s perfect for winding down in the evening. It fits easily on nightstands, desks, or bookshelves, and at $10, it’s an inexpensive way to refresh your space.

11 Water Hyacinth Basket

Natural woven baskets never seem to go out of style, and this water hyacinth version brings warmth and texture wherever it’s placed. Use it to hold towels, magazines, or everyday odds and ends while keeping surfaces neat. Best of all, this woven storage solution is priced at only $5.55, compared to $40 and up at Pottery Barn.