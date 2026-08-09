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11 TJ Maxx Fall Finds That Look Like Anthropologie for Less

Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 9, 2026
Fact-Checked
Refresh your home this season with these stylish, affordable finds that mimic a high-end designer look.
Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 9, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Anthropologie is a go-to destination for charming seasonal décor and distinctive home accents, but recreating that cozy, collected style doesn’t have to come at a high cost. TJ Maxx is full of affordable pieces that channel the same warm textures, details, and elevated final touches for much less. These 11 fall-ready finds bring quality and style to your home while keeping your budget intact.

1
Rechargeable Scalloped Table Lamp

SIMON BLAKE Rechargeable Cordless Scalloped Table Lamp
TJ Maxx

Scalloped accents continue to pop up when it comes to popular home décor, and this Rechargeable Scalloped Table Lamp embraces the trend. Its rechargeable feature makes it easy to move from a bookshelf to a dining table or patio.

2
Classic Decorative Picture Frame

SANDERSON 4x6 Caverly Wall Or Tabletop Picture Frame
TJ Maxx

Displaying photos instantly makes a home feel more personal. This Classic Decorative Picture Frame works on a tabletop or hung up on the wall, offering a simple, chic design that complements both modern and traditional spaces.

3
Floral-Inspired Picture Frame

ENCHANTE 5x7 Floral Border Tabletop Picture Frame
TJ Maxx

Floral details give this picture frame an heirloom feel that seems much pricier. The Floral-Inspired Picture Frame is an easy way to elevate family photos, artwork, and more with a decorative border.

4
Statement Planter

ONE HUNDRED 80 DEGREES 11x14 Mouchoir Indoor Outdoor Planter
TJ Maxx

A stylish planter can completely transform the look of a favorite plant. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this large Statement Planter adds depth to your space while helping greenery become part of your décor.

5
Bow Table Lamp With Scalloped Shade

SHABBY CHIC 29in Bow Metal Lamp With Scalloped Shade
TJ Maxx

Decorative lighting can completely change the mood of a room. This Bow Table Lamp with a scalloped shade adds a charming vintage look. It feels like something you’d expect to spot in a carefully curated designer collection.

6
Sculptural Ceramic Planter

ECCOLO 9x8in Ceramic Side Wave Planter
TJ Maxx

The textured wave design gives this Sculptural Ceramic Planter a handcrafted look that instantly elevates any shelf, patio, or windowsill. Pair it with greenery or colorful flowers and simply display.

7
Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair

MADE IN VIETNAM 28x27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair
TJ Maxx

Outdoor furniture doesn’t have to sacrifice style for durability. Unlike the clunky, boring chairs out there, this Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair is crafted from eucalyptus wood and delivers a clean, natural look.

8
Decorative Porch Planter

TOMMY BAHAMA 42in Outdoor Safe Greenery Porch Pot
TJ Maxx

Large planters make an instant statement at the front door. This tall Decorative Porch Planter adds height and texture to an entryway, making seasonal plants or evergreen arrangements look even more impressive.

9
Citrus-Inspired Accent Pillow

ETTAVEE 14x20 Shrimp Lemons Indoor Outdoor Pillow
TJ Maxx

A decorative pillow is one of the quickest ways to change up the look of a seating area or bedroom. Featuring cheerful citrus artwork, this indoor-outdoor Citrus-Inspired Accent Pillow adds personality and a pop of color to patios or sunrooms.

10
Modern Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

BALTA Made In Turkey 8x10 Abstract Indoor Outdoor Area Rug
TJ Maxx

An abstract pattern gives this Modern Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug a contemporary look that works just as well outdoors as it does inside. Its versatile design helps define a seating area while adding softness and texture to the space.

11
Woven Rope Wall Hang

JAMIE YOUNG 24x24 Barbados Cornstraw Rope Wall Art
TJ Maxx

Natural materials continue to be a favorite in relaxed interiors, and this Woven Rope Wall Hang captures that aesthetic. The cornstraw rope design introduces a special touch, making it an eye-catching finish for bedrooms and living rooms.

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