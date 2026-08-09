11 Best New Tractor Supply Fall and Harvest Finds Under $25

Lean into the look of the season with these décor options, tablescape essentials, and more.

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Out of all the stores we regularly shop at, it feels like Tractor Supply has been one of the quickest to start preparing for next season. And after checking the latest additions to the store’s inventory, we’re happy to report that there are not only some fantastic new items, but many are also incredibly budget-friendly for anyone looking to embrace that autumnal ambiance. There’s everything from deck decor and stunning table centerpieces to cozy home pieces and even storage options. After all: It’s about to be fall, y’all! Read on for the best new Tractor Supply fall and harvest finds that all cost under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

1 Nearly Natural Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder

We’d argue there’s no time of year when dressing up your dining room table matters more than autumn. And while we’ve been known to DIY our own decorations, we’re relieved to have found this stunning Nearly Natural Autumn Harvest and Pumpkin Fall Candle Holder ($24.99) that does all of the hard work for us. It also makes for a fantastic mantlepiece or entryway addition!

2 Corn Stalks Decor, Bundle of 5

One of the best ways to get that authentic autumn look is to embrace the bounty of the harvest. This Corn Stalks Decor ($8.49) is a classically simple way to dress up your deck, front door, or yard without spending too much money.

3 Red Shed Cast-Iron Pan Wax Warmer

Fall is also the season when your home should smell as cozy as it looks. This Red Shed Cast-Iron Pan Wax Warmer ($12.99) comes with deliciously scented maple syrup and pancake inserts that will make it smell like the breakfast bell is about to ring whenever it’s lit.

4 Red Shed Fabric Basket Storage

We’re already trying to plan for fall’s return with a bunch of comfy new blankets around the house, which can only mean one thing: We need more décor-age options! This Red Shed Fabric Basket Storage ($16.99) is the ideal item for stashing away those extra quilts and pillows that emerge for the season, helping to make your living room and bedroom way less chaotic.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

5 Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement

Autumn is the time of year when the vibrant floral displays of summer give way to those bright earth tones. This Red Shed Artificial Fall Leaves Arrangement ($24.99) makes swapping out those bouquets as easy as it gets, whether you’re dressing up your entryway or need a centerpiece for your dining room table.

6 Red Shed Oval Grateful Paper Platter

Speaking of table essentials, it’s never too early to start making plans for the upcoming wave of major fall meals! This Red Shed Oval Grateful Paper Platter ($4.99) is perfect for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, and all the leftovers that come with it. And not having to do extra dishes after is a major bonus!

7 Red Shed Ceramic Fall Bowl

Looking for more autumnal touches around the house? Swap in your regular fruit bowl for this Red Shed Ceramic Fall Bowl ($14.99). It also makes for a great seasonal display holder for pumpkins, pinecones, or Halloween candy!

8 Royal Wing Halloween House Metal Bird Feeder

Yes, it’s hard to believe that October isn’t that far off. But if you’re getting a head start on decoration shopping, we think this Royal Wing Halloween House Metal Bird Feeder ($14.99) is one of the cheekier options we’ve ever come across. It’s a nice touch to your front yard that has the added bonus of bringing in winged wildlife!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Tool and Hardware Finds Under $25.

9 Red Shed Thankful Metal Hanging Sign

In search of some new wall decor for the season? This Red Shed Thankful Metal Hanging Sign ($10.49) is elegant in its simplicity, and can work in pretty much any room of the house (including outdoor spaces like your front porch).

10 DII Fall Turkey Embroidered Dish Towel Set

As a kitchen-heavy season, it can pay to swap out your regular cloths and linens with something more seasonal. This DII Fall Turkey Embroidered Dish Towel Set ($9.99) is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, bringing a bit of charm to your cooking space.

11 Red Shed Hello Floral Coir Door Mat

As the first thing your guests see, using the right door mat is crucial when decorating for the season. That’s why we’re big on this Red Shed Hello Floral Coir Door Mat ($19.99), which is the perfect swap-in for the brighter colored mat we’ve been using all spring and summer. And with trick-or-treaters on the way, you’ll want to be prepared!